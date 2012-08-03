(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed CaixaBank, S.A.'s and Banca
Civica, S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and Viability
Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. At the same time, following the completion of Banca
Civica's merger with CaixaBank, Banca Civica's ratings have been withdrawn
and its debt issues transferred to CaixaBank as it ceased to exist. CaixaBank's
IDR is driven by its VR and is also on its Support Rating Floor (SRF).
Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona's (La Caixa; CaixaBank's main
shareholder with a 81.2% stake at end-H112) Long-term IDR and VR have been
downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and to 'bbb-' from 'bbb', respectively. Fitch
has removed these ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) upon completion of
the review announced in February 2012.
The Outlook on CaixaBank's and La Caixa's Long-Term IDRs is Negative, reflecting
expectations for a prolonged recession in Spain. This creates a negative
operating environment for Spanish companies and could dampen dividend flow from
investments into La Caixa. The Negative Outlook on CaixaBank also reflects
integration risks associated with the merger, as Banca Civica represents around
20% of new group's total assets. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - CAIXABANK'S IDRS AND VR
The affirmation of CaixaBank's IDRs and VR reflects Fitch's view that it is
capable of absorbing Banca Civica, without additional capital needs, thanks to
its relatively high pre-merger capital base, good and recurrent pre-provision
operating profit and the ability to boost capital through the conversion until
2015 of EUR3.8bn mandatory convertible bonds. Banca Civica was an
underperforming bank. Substantial fair value adjustments were made upon the
first-time consolidation to improve impaired loan and other assets coverage
levels, which include meeting the government's higher coverage level for real
estate exposures.
CaixaBank's IDRs and VR reflect its leading retail banking franchise in Spain,
which supports recurring earnings, improved impairment coverage levels, a large
and stable deposit base, good liquidity and adequate capital levels. The ratings
of the merged group also reflect the weight of the difficult operating
environment, the collapse of the real estate market, weakened
counterparty/investor confidence in Spain and its banking sector and risk
concentration from equity investments (69% of Fitch core capital (FCC)).
The integration of Banca Civica will depress the enlarged group's FCC/weighted
risks ratio. Fitch estimates this will reach about 8.3% (based on pro-forma
end-2011 figures), down from a pre-merger 11%. However, the enlarged group holds
hybrids (EUR3.8bn mandatory convertible bonds and EUR977m convertible preference
shares) which can be converted to boost core capital. Thus, Fitch's eligible
capital/weighted risks ratio, which provides a secondary measure of bank
capitalisation, should remain sound at around 10.8%.
CaixaBank's pro-forma end-H112 impaired/total loans ratio reached 7.2% and loan
loss coverage was 69% which is better than the system average. This is explained
by lower-than-average lending to the development real estate sector. For the
enlarged group, this type of lending is around 13% of total loans, compared to a
sector average of about 17%.
CaixaBank is exposed to market risk mainly through its equity investments. Fitch
estimated that the market value for the bulk of these is below book value at
end-H112. Excluding those in the available-for-sale portfolio, Fitch estimates
unrealised losses (net of taxes) would represent just about 5% of the estimated
equity of the enlarged group. However, Fitch does not anticipate impairments on
these stakes, which are held for long-term investment purposes. In Fitch's view
there is a potential loss in the equity accounted earnings from Repsol, S.A. (
'BBB-'/Negative) This loss would arise if the expropriation of Repsol's
investment in Argentina's YPF S.A. force a sizeable write down of this
investment in Repsol's books. Fitch believes CaixaBank has sufficient capital to
manage such equity accounted loss if indeed it were required.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - LA CAIXA'S IDRS AND VR
La Caixa's VR and IDRs have been downgraded and removed from RWN. Fitch
completed its full review of the entity and concluded that the risk profile,
while closely correlated with that of CaixaBank, merits more of a standalone
analysis. The agency concluded that La Caixa faces a dilution of its stake in
CaixaBank (to an estimated 61% by end-2015 when all hybrids will have been
converted), double leverage indicators are considered to fall somewhere between
the moderate to high range, and its capacity to generate cash flows through
dividend upstreaming or from the sale of assets has weakened compared with
previous expectations. This is occasioned by Spain's weak economic environment.
La Caixa's IDRs are largely driven by the risk profile of its main asset,
CaixaBank. La Caixa has around EUR8bn of debt outstanding. Maturities are well
spread. Only EUR0.65bn falls due prior to end-2014. The bulk of the outstanding
balance will mature in 2019 and 2020. Nevertheless, Fitch estimates the bank's
double leverage ratio to be between 120% and 130%, which is considered as
somewhere between moderate and high. Debt service/repayment will depend on a
combination of dividends received from CaixaBank and a portfolio of equities,
proceeds from asset sales and additional borrowings. The equity stakes are held
by another holding subsidiary and largely comprise stakes in Gas Natural
('BBB+'/RWN) and Abertis ('A-'/RWN). La Caixa will continue to be supervised by
the Bank of Spain on a consolidated basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES CAIXABANK AND LA CAIXA- IDRs and VR
CaixaBank's VR is sensitive to an even more protracted and deeper recessionary
environment in Spain than currently assumed, an unanticipated liquidity shock
and unforeseen problems in the integration process of Banca Civica. Integration
should proceed well given that CaixaBank's experienced management team has a
proven track record of organic and acquisition-led growth of its franchise since
the early 1990s. Its ratings are also sensitive to additional impairments which
might be taken on CaixaBank's equity stakes. Holding such equities is considered
a negative rating driver for both La Caixa and CaixaBank.
Potential for upgrading CaixaBank's VR is limited in the foreseeable future
given the poor operating environment. This is reflected in the Negative Outlook
on the Long-term IDR.
La Caixa's Long-term IDR and VR are sensitive to any rating action on CaixaBank
as well as signs of reduction in future dividend upstreaming, thus hampering
cash flow generation required to service debt repayments. Ratings are also
sensitive to any requirement to write down equity investments.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
CaixaBank's Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's view that there is a high
probability that support from the Spanish authorities would be forthcoming, if
required. This is because of the bank's systemic importance.
The Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a potential downgrade of the Spanish
sovereign ratings or to a change in Fitch's assumptions regarding the
authorities' propensity to support CaixaBank.
La Caixa's Support Rating and SRF reflect that it is a holding company and that
support from the Spanish authorities cannot be relied upon in case of need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CaixaBank and La Caixa are
all notched down from their respecti