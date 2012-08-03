Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-2' short-term rating to New Orleans-based utility holding company Entergy Corp.'s $500 million 4(a) (2) commercial paper program. In addition, we assigned an 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating to Entergy Corp. Entergy will use the commercial paper program for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. The program will be backed by a $3.5 billion syndicated committed credit facility that will mature in October 2017. The corporate credit rating on Entergy is 'BBB' and the outlook is stable. (For the corporate credit rating rationale on Entergy, see the summary analysis published on July 30, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Commercial Paper, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST Entergy Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned Entergy Corp. Short-term Corporate Credit Rating A-2 $500 Mil. Commercial Paper Program A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)