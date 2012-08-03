Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-2'
short-term rating to New Orleans-based utility holding company Entergy Corp.'s
$500 million 4(a) (2) commercial paper program. In addition, we assigned
an 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating to Entergy Corp. Entergy will use
the commercial paper program for working capital requirements and other general
corporate purposes. The program will be backed by a $3.5 billion syndicated
committed credit facility that will mature in October 2017.
The corporate credit rating on Entergy is 'BBB' and the outlook is stable.
(For the corporate credit rating rationale on Entergy, see the summary
analysis published on July 30, 2012.)
RATING LIST
Entergy Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/--
Ratings Assigned
Entergy Corp.
Short-term Corporate Credit Rating A-2
$500 Mil. Commercial Paper Program A-2
(New York Ratings Team)