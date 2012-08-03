(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' issue-level
ratings to Mexican wireless telecommunications company America Movil S.A.B. de
C.V.'s (AMX; A-/Stable/--) new GBP750 million senior unsecured notes
due 2041. The 'A-' ratings on the existing $1.25 billion senior unsecured notes
due 2022 and $750 million notes due 2042 remain unchanged following a $350
million and $400 million add-ons to the respective notes. The company's Mexican
wireless subsidiary, Radiomovil Dipsa S.A. de C.V., won't guarantee the notes.
AMX plans to use the proceeds for the repayment of outstanding debt during the
balance of 2012.
Our ratings on AMX reflect our view of its "strong" business risk profile,
which reflects the company's leading position in the Latin American telecom
industry, its solid profitability, and our expectation that it will maintain
robust cash flow generation despite intense competition in some of its
markets. These factors are partially offset by a cash flow generation that is
somewhat concentrated in Mexico, more stringent regulation in this market, and
the continuing threat to AMX's wireline business from wireless substitution
and cable.
We expect that AMX will maintain its "modest" financial risk profile despite
the cash on hand and additional debt to fund its increasing stake in Dutch
phone company Koninklijke KPN N.V. (BBB/Stable/A-2) to 28% from 4.8% and in
Telekom Austria AG (BBB/Stable/A-2) to 23% from 2%. We believe the company's
liquidity and credit line availability are sufficient to fund these
transactions. Moreover, cash flow generation will help the company to build up
again its liquidity rapidly. As of June 30, 2012, the company held cash and
short-term investments of MXN62.3 billion and generated free operating cash
flow of MXN70.3 billion, which compares favorably with MXN23.1 billion in
short-term debt maturities.
Several elements mitigate the structural subordination of the notes, in our
view. The company's extensive geographic diversity makes it unlikely that it
will default simultaneously in all of the countries in which it operates.
Also, AMX's strong asset base, concentration of debt in a small number of
subsidiaries, and maturation of the majority of its guaranteed debt over a
period of six years lead us to believe that guaranteed and unguaranteed
creditors would obtain similar recoveries in an event of default. We expect
that AMX's future debt issuances will be unguaranteed.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.
Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/--
Ratings Assigned
America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.
GBP750 million senior unsecured notes due 2041 A-
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)