March 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today made public its 'A- (sf)' rating on American Express Credit Account Secured Note Trust 2008-4's floating-rate secured notes at the issuer's request. The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by payments received by the owner trust relating to the collateral interest in American Express Credit Account Master Trust's (Amex CAMT's) series 2008-4 transaction (see "Presale: American Express Credit Account Master Trust - Series 2008-4," published April 11, 2008). The collateral interest is collateralized by a pool of receivables in Amex CAMT, which are generated by American Express credit card accounts and Sign & Travel/Extended Payment Option revolving credit accounts that are owned by American Express Centurion Bank or American Express Bank FSB. The 'A- (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors. (For more information on the collateral performance of the most recently rated American Express Credit Account Secured Note Trust and American Express Credit Account Master Trust transactions, see "Presale: American Express Credit Account Secured Note Trust 2011-2," published Nov. 11, 2011, and "Presale: American Express Credit Account Master Trust - Series 2011-2," published Nov. 10, 2011.) STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

