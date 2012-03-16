(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 - OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the eight series of notes in the OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) transaction.

-- Following this review and our cash flow analysis, we have affirmed our ratings on all series of notes.

-- Store card receivables issued by Edcon in South Africa generate the collateral backing the notes. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) March 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all series of notes in the OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd. (OnTheCards II) transaction (see list below). Today's affirmations reflect our review of the transaction, in which we considered updated performance data on charge-offs, the payment rate, yield, and delinquencies. TRANSACTION STRUCTURE AND KEY FEATURES OnTheCards II is the only South African store card receivables transaction that we rate. We have assigned ratings based on the South Africa National Credit Rating Scale (see "Standard & Poor's Provides Mapping Guidance For Its South Africa National Credit Rating Scale," published on Dec. 7, 2007). Store card receivables issued by Edgars Consolidated Stores Ltd.--the group owner of Edcon--a large chain of department stores in South Africa, back the transaction. There are two types of store card receivables: Interest-free cards (IF cards) and interest-bearing cards (IB cards). All of the store card receivables and notes are denominated in South African rand (ZAR), with a total note balance of ZAR6,524.64 million, of which 78.2% is IB card receivables and 21.8% is IF card receivables. There is a cap on the total IB card receivables balance of 80% of the collateral. The first issuance from OnTheCards II was in August 2009 (see "New Issue: OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd.," published on Aug. 10, 2009). Since then, there have been three further tap issuances in November 2009, March 2010, and August 2010 (see "Related Criteria And Research"). A subordinated loan provides credit enhancement to the transaction. The size of the loan has increased with each tap issuance to maintain the required level of credit enhancement. The transaction benefits from a liquidity facility, which covers any shortfalls in interest, senior fees, and expenses. The transaction also benefits from a receivables purchase facility provided by Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2). The issuer can use this facility during the revolving period to fund the seasonal rise in store card receivables. MBD Accounts Receivable Management has acted as back-up servicer since the transaction closed in August 2009. CASH FLOW ANALYSIS AND RATING ACTIONS The payment rate has remained stable over the past two to three years. We have therefore maintained our base-case payment rate assumptions of 9% for IB cards, and 22.5% for IF cards. Although charge-off rates have fallen in the transaction, since a peak in 2009, the reduction does not warrant a change in our base-case assumptions--due to the macroeconomic pressures that the Republic of South Africa faces. We have therefore maintained our charge-off rate base-case assumptions of 15% for IB cards, and 5% for IF cards. We have revised our yield base-case assumptions on the IF card portfolio to 13.0%, from 15.0% at closing, due to the falling yield that we have observed in these receivables over the past 18 months. Our yield base-case assumption for the IB card portfolio remains at 20.0%, because Edcon's store cardholders have continued to perform in line with its credit underwriting expectations. Delinquencies in the transaction are high with a 30-day delinquencies rate of 15.35% for December 2011. In our view, the delinquency rate on the store card receivables is high, given that the majority of cardholders pay their balance instore--with limited use of other payment channels--such as direct debit and automated teller machines. Edcon's scoring and underwriting methodology is in line with what we have observed in a developed credit card market, such as the U.K. We received updated information on Edcon's servicing procedures in November 2011. As we have maintained most of our base-case assumptions for the key performance indicators, which we considered in our review, our cash flow analysis indicates that the level of credit risk in the transaction is commensurate with the current ratings on all series of notes. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on all series of notes in OnTheCards II. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000 RATINGS LIST OnTheCards Investments II (Proprietary) Ltd. ZAR8.59 Billion (Including Further Issuance) Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Ratings Affirmed A3 zaAAA (sf) A5 zaAAA (sf) A6 zaAAA (sf) AU01 zaAAA (sf) A7 zaAAA (sf) A8 zaAAA (sf) A10 zaAAA (sf) BU01 zaA (sf) (New York Ratings Team)