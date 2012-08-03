Overview
-- NYSE Euronext, in our opinion, is pursuing shareholder-friendly
policies at a time when earnings are under pressure, cash balances are lean,
and $750 million of notes mature in less than 12 months.
-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable, and we are
affirming the ratings.
-- If earnings and cash flows remain weak, such that debt leverage rises
and remains above 2.1x, we could lower the ratings.
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook
on NYSE Euronext to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed
our ratings on NYSE Euronext, including the 'A+/A-1' counterparty credit
ratings.
Rationale
Our decision to revise the outlook to negative from stable is based on NYSE
Euronext's shareholder-friendly financial actions at a time when there are
increased calls on the firm's fiscal resources. According to our projections,
the company will need to refinance, as opposed to simply pay down, all or part
of the $750 million of notes due June 2013. This is because the company is
using operating cash flows, which are under pressure as a result of lower
trading volumes, to buyback shares and pay dividends. NYSE Euronext expended
about $450 million on share buybacks and dividends in the first half of 2012,
compared with an estimated $400 million of funds from operations.
Additionally, liquid assets on the balance sheet barely cover three months
operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We consider this
lean coverage for working-capital needs. NYSE Euronext's flexibility to raise
liquidity by monetizing its minority investments in several overseas exchanges
or by drawing down on its new multiyear bank credit facility mitigates the
potential risks of the debt repayment.
Our rating affirmation is based on NYSE Euronext's strong business risk
profile as the leading exchange in the global capital markets. NYSE Euronext
is the operator of the New York Stock Exchange, the most prestigious cash
equities market in the world; Euronext, the second-largest stock exchange
group in Europe; NYSE Liffe, the second-largest derivative exchange in Europe;
and two equity option exchanges in the U.S., among others. Notwithstanding
this enviable franchise, the company faces tough competition.
On Feb. 2, 2012, NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse AG mutually agreed to
terminate their merger agreement, as a result of an unfavorable ruling by the
European Competition Commission. In our opinion, neither NYSE Euronext's
franchise nor its business risk profile suffered materially during its 12
months in merger limbo. Since February, the company has been quick to get back
on track, reformulating its corporate strategy and resuming operations as a
stand-alone company.
Although NYSE Euronext's business risk profile is strong, its financial risk
profile compares unfavorably with similarly rated peers and is a negative
ratings factor. In particular, debt leverage and interest coverage metrics are
weak for the ratings.
Profit margins and cash flows from operations have weakened so far this year
as a result of depressed trading volumes across most listed asset classes.
This has dampened net transaction and clearing fees, which account for about
45% of net revenues. The principal causes of the depressed trading activity
are lower stock price volatility, monetary policy supporting ultra-low
interest rates, and continued risk aversion by investors. Supporting
profitability during this cyclical downturn are operating efficiencies of a
new expense management initiative. Not only are operating and EBITDA margins
down year over year, but they also compare unfavorably with those of rival
exchange companies. Since our expectations for industrywide trading volumes
are not high, we expect the company's operating performance to be modestly
weaker in 2012 compared with 2011.
At this time, NYSE Euronext carries a moderately heavy debt load. Debt
leverage increased to 2.1x in second-quarter 2012, which is high for the
ratings. The increase from 1.6x as of year-end 2011 was mostly because of the
decline in EBITDA in year-to-date 2012.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects NYSE Euronext's use of cash for dividends and
share buybacks at a time when operating performance is under pressure and key
credit metrics are already weak for the ratings. If the company is unable to
strengthen its liquidity profile so that available cash covers at least six
months of operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization), we could
lower the ratings. We could also lower the ratings if profitability weakens
beyond our expectations, such that debt leverage rises and remains above 2.1x.
Alternatively, we do not see any prospects for an upgrade over our outlook
horizon of 18-24 months.
Related Criteria And Research
-- NYSE Euronext 'A+/A-1' Ratings Removed From CreditWatch And Affirmed
Following Blocked Merger Proposal; Outlook Stable, Feb. 3, 2012
-- Exchanges And Clearinghouses Have Unfinished Business To Attend To In
2012, Jan. 25, 2012
-- Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges And
Clearinghouses, July 10, 2006
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
NYSE Euronext
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1
Ratings Affirmed
NYSE Euronext
Senior Unsecured A+
Commercial Paper A-1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)