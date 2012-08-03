Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Carriage Services Inc. (B/Stable/--) are not currently affected by the company's plan to refinance its existing revolving credit and redeem its existing 7.875% senior notes with a new $200 million credit facility. The new facility will be a five-year $130 million term loan, and a revolving credit facility of up to $70 million. Debt outstanding is unchanged; the incremental $10 million revolving capacity is modest. Our corporate credit rating factors in Carriage Services "weak" business risk profile reflecting its narrow business focus and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, according to our criteria, because of the debt burden. We still assume the company will use free cash flow to fund acquisitions or support other shareholder-friendly initiatives. (New York Ratings Team)