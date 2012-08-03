(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- With Italy facing a deeper and more prolonged recession than we had originally anticipated, the stock of Italian banks' problem assets will likely climb in 2012 and 2013 to levels that are higher than we previously expected.

-- At the same time, the banks' coverage of problem assets through provisioning, which was already low by international standards, has fallen further in recent years.

-- The combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves exposes banks to the impact of increased credit losses, particularly if asset collateral values deteriorate.

-- We are consequently revising our economic risk score for Italy, a component of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA), to '5' from '4'. We are maintaining our BICRA on the Republic of Italy at group '4' and our industry risk score at '4'. BICRA ACTION On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2) at group '4'. For the two main BICRA components, we revised the economic risk score to '5' from '4', while maintaining the industry risk score at '4'. RATIONALE We believe economic risks in Italy have increased as the country faces a recession that is deeper and more prolonged than we previously anticipated. We now forecast that Italy's GDP will decline by 2.1% in 2012 and 0.4% in 2013. Unlike other comparable countries in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU, or the eurozone), such as France or Germany, Italy's economy has not recovered since its 2008-2009 recession. In our view, the current state of the Italian economy is increasing the vulnerability of Italian banks' asset quality. Our economic risk score of '5' reflects the change in our assessment of credit risk in the Italian economy to "high risk" from "intermediate risk." It also continues to factor in our opinion that Italy has "intermediate risk" in terms of economic resilience and economic imbalances, as our criteria define the terms. We forecast that Italian banks' problem assets, which we define as the sum of bad loans ("sofferenze") and watchlist loans ("incagli"), will rise to EUR218 billion at year-end 2013, equivalent to 12.5% of year-end 2011 customer loans. This compares with EUR166 billion, or 9.5% of actual problem loans at the end of 2011. Italian banks' problem assets at year-end 2011 had already more than doubled from EUR75 billion in 2008, owing to the 2008-2009 recession. In our view, the banks' buildup of problem assets also stems from an inefficient legal process that delays loan write-offs. At the same time, Italian banks' coverage of problem assets through provisioning, which was already low by international standards because of the banks' extensive use of tangible collateral in their assessment of provisioning needs, has decreased further over the past few years. At year-end 2011, coverage of sofferenze stood at 55.7%, down from 62.8% at year-end 2008. We understand that the decline is due to inflows of problem loans that carry lower coverage due to better recovery prospects. Coverage of incagli stood at 21.3% at year-end 2011, down from 25.5% at year-end 2008. The combined coverage level for problem loans had decreased to 43.6% at year-end 2011, down from 47% at year-end 2008. In this context, the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves makes banks more vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses, particularly in the event of deterioration of collateral values of assets. At year-end 2011, problem assets, net of coverage through provisions, represented 51% of Italian banks' Tier 1 capital. That same ratio stood at 27% at year-end 2008, but will stand close to 60% at year-end 2013, according to our forecast for problem assets and based on Tier 1 capital ratios of Italian banks. However, these calculations are averages for the banking system and so they may mask varying performances at individual banks. Italian banks reported cumulative credit losses of EUR43 billion in 2009-2011, or 2.7% of year-end 2008 total loans. We project that the banks' credit losses will continue to increase to about EUR34 billion in 2012-2013 in our base-case scenario. We think their coverage of problem assets through provisioning will remain almost unchanged in the same period, compared with year-end 2011 levels. We factor into our ratings on Italian banks our anticipation under our base-case scenario that in the next few years real estate prices in Italy will continue to decline moderately in real terms, and remain almost unchanged in nominal terms, paralleling trends in the recent past. The peak-to-trough decline in real estate price was 9% in nominal terms and 15% in real terms in 2008-2012. In our opinion, Italian banks are exposed to negative deviations from the current, moderate real estate price declines. Therefore, we consider that our base-case bears significant downside risk, and we could in turn revise up our estimates of amounts that banks will likely provision in 2012 and 2013. Our industry risk score of '4' for Italy continues to take into account our opinion that Italy faces "intermediate risk" in its institutional framework, competitive dynamics, and systemwide funding. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '4' include Czech Republic, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil. For details on our rating actions following the revision of our economic risk score, see "Rating Actions Taken On 32 Italian Financial Institutions On Increased Credit Risk In Italy's Economy," published Aug. 3, 2012. The economic risk score is an input in our calculation of risk-weighted assets (RWA) for banks under our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework. Our revised economic risk score will likely lead to moderate declines in our RAC ratios for banks operating in Italy. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)