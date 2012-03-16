(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Groupama S.A.'s and two of its core insurance subsidiaries, Groupama GAN Vie and GAN Assurances' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB'. Fitch has also placed GAN Eurocourtage's 'BBB' IFS rating on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The agency has withdrawn Groupama Transport's rating as the company has merged with GAN Eurocourtage. Fitch has also affirmed Groupama S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and maintained its 'BB' subordinated debt ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). All rating Outlooks are Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The rating actions follow the publication by Groupama of a EUR1.76bn loss for 2011. The loss primarily stemmed from write downs on Greek debt and losses on holdings of equities. At 107%, regulatory solvency is in line with Fitch's expectations, marginally above the regulatory minimum. The ratings reflect the substantial risks facing the insurer. Forecasts of subdued economic growth in France, combined with macroeconomic uncertainties create a difficult and potentially volatile operating environment. Groupama's above average exposure to risky asset classes means that its results are likely to continue to be subject to material fluctuations. Solvency is currently at the lower end of Fitch's median of 125% for regulatory Solvency 1 capital for a 'BBB' rating category. Planned actions should reinforce the company's capital base, offering greater protection from market volatility but if this fails to materialise, the company's financial flexibility could be limited. More positively, operating performance should remain solid. The company reported improved underwriting profitability for 2011. This better trend in earnings, combined with the results of a cost cutting exercise, should support operating profit, benefiting the rating. Groupama's insurance operations show a large degree of business and risk diversification. The placement of GAN Eurocourtage IFS rating on RWE reflects uncertainties over the shareholding structure of the company and will be resolved when there is greater clarity. Until then, Fitch expects Groupama to continue to support GAN Eurocourtage. The maintained RWN on the subordinated debt continues to reflect Fitch's view of the increased risk of coupon deferral given the marginal level of Groupama's regulatory solvency. Should the group's regulatory solvency margin improve following the remedial action being taken by management to strengthen capitalisation, the rating would likely be affirmed. However, if the group's regulatory solvency margin continues to decline, or core group ratings are further downgraded, Fitch would likely downgrade the subordinated debt ratings. The key rating triggers that could result in a further downgrade include deterioration of the group's financial profile, especially in terms of solvency, as well as its inability to translate measures aimed at improving underwriting results into a sustainable strong performance in non-life (combined ratio near 100%) and life (new business margin near 1%). Fitch will continue to monitor Groupama's actions to reduce exposure to financial markets volatility and to rebuild capital adequacy via retained earnings and strategic decisions. The ratings actions are as follows: Groupama S.A. IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative Subordinated debt 'BB'; maintained on RWN Junior subordinated debt 'BB'; maintained on RWN Groupama GAN Vie IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative GAN Assurances IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative GAN Eurocourtage 'BBB' IFS rating placed on RWE Groupama Transport IFS rating withdrawn (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)