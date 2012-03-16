(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 16 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on one UK local
government, Transport for London, and three Oxford Colleges to Negative from
Stable and affirmed their ratings.
The rating actions reflect the revision of the Outlook on the United Kingdom's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative (see 'Fitch Affirms United Kingdom at
'AAA'; Revises Outlook to Negative' dated 14 March 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The Outlook revisions also reflect the application of Fitch's criteria,
according to which subnationals' ratings are not higher, except in unusual
circumstances, than their sovereign (see "International Local and Regional
Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 5 March 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The revision of the Outlooks on the PSEs also reflects the application of
Fitch's "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States"
methodology, according to which dependent entities are credit linked to the
sponsor. Additionally, dependent entities cannot be rated above the owner
(sponsor) and non-dependent entities cannot be rated above the sponsor unless
their stand alone rating is stronger than the owner.
The rating actions are as follows:
London Borough of Wandsworth
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' and Short-term rating of
'F1+' affirmed. Outlooks revised to Negative from Stable
Primary Analyst: Guido Bach
Secondary Analyst: Ines Callahan
Transport for London
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AA+' and Short-term rating of
'F1+' affirmed. Outlooks revised to Negative from Stable
Primary Analyst: Ines Callahan
Secondary Analyst: Fernando Mayorga
Lincoln College, Oxford
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' and Short-term rating of
'F1+' affirmed. Outlooks revised to Negative from Stable
Primary Analyst: Ines Callahan
Secondary Analyst: Fernando Mayorga
Somerville College, Oxford
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' and Short-term rating of
'F1+' affirmed. Outlooks revised to Negative from Stable
Primary Analyst: Ines Callahan
Secondary Analyst: Fernando Mayorga
St Peters College, Oxford
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA' and Short-term rating of
'F1+' affirmed. Outlooks revised to Negative from Stable
Primary Analyst: Ines Callahan
Secondary Analyst: Fernando Mayorga
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
