(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 3 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond
Rating Criteria
here
Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has released an updated criteria report titled 'U.S.
Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria.' This report replaces Fitch's
report of the same title dated Aug. 10, 2011. No changes to the ratings of
existing transactions are anticipated as a result of the application of the
updated rating criteria.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
(New York Ratings Team)