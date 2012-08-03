(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that the vulnerability of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has increased due to the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves.

-- In our view, Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige (BPAA) is vulnerable to the effect of increases in its stock of problem assets, given that its coverage of problem assets through provisioning is lower than the Italian banking system average.

-- We are therefore lowering to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2' our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on BPAA.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we anticipate that a further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could weaken BPAA's stand-alone credit profile. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term ratings on Italian bank Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige (BPAA) to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'. The outlook is negative. Rationale The downgrade reflects our opinion that BPAA's financial profile, and in particular its risk position, is negatively affected by what we see as increased risk in the Italian economy (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks," published Aug. 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession that we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that Italian banks' vulnerability to credit risk in the economy is rising. In this context, we believe that the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves make banks more vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses, particularly in the event of deterioration in the collateral values of assets. In our opinion, a more severe recession will likely push up the stock of Italian banks' problem assets in 2012 and 2013 to levels higher than we previously expected and high relative to other banking systems in Europe. At the same time, the banks' coverage of problem assets--which we define as the sum of bad loans ("sofferenze") and watchlist loans ("incagli")--through provisioning, which is already low by international standards because of the banks' extensive use of tangible collateral in their assessment of provisioning needs, has further decreased over the past few years. Because of the increased economic risk we see in Italy and the associated negative impact on BPAA's risk position, we have revised down our assessment of BPAA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb', which in turn has resulted in the lowering of our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2'. Despite our assessment of higher credit risk in the economy we expect BPAA's capital and earnings position to remain "adequate," as our criteria define the term. Our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification adjustments at year-end 2011 stood at 6.7% pro forma for increased economic risk in Italy, which is about 100 basis points lower than our previous estimate. However, we maintain our view that BPAA's RAC ratio will exceed 7% over the next 18-24 months, the minimum level commensurate with our "adequate" assessment on capital and earnings. Our projections take into account BPAA's internal capital generation, which is modest compared with peers' but stable, and which we believe offsets the increase in risk-weighted assets derived from credit growth. Our RAC ratio forecast also assumes that management will complete further capital strengthening actions beyond earnings retention. We nonetheless believe that BPAA is vulnerable to the increased economic risk we see in Italy, and that our RAC ratio estimates no longer understate BPAA's capital position. We have therefore revised our assessment on BPAA's risk position to "adequate" from "strong." In our opinion, the provinces of Trento and Bolzano, where BPAA's loan portfolio is concentrated, are likely to be less resilient to a prolonged domestic economic recession than we previously expected. As result, we expect BPAA's stock of problem assets to increase more than we previously expected, although to a lower extent than system average. At the same time, BPAA's coverage of problem assets through provisioning, already lower than international standards due to the extensive use of tangible collateral in its assessment of provisioning needs, at 30.4% as of year-end 2011, is low compared with the Italian banking system average of 43.6%. Our SACP and ratings on BPAA continue to reflect the anchor of 'bbb' we assign to commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting point for assigning a bank an issuer credit rating), as well as on our view of BPAA's "moderate" business position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We consider BPAA to have low systemic importance and the Italian government to be supportive of its banking sector. We evaluate the likelihood of government support for BPAA as "low" and therefore we do not incorporate any uplift from the SACP into the long-term rating. Outlook The negative outlook on BPAA reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we anticipated that deteriorating economic and banking industry conditions in Italy could affect BPAA's asset quality and capital more than we currently factor into our expectations. In our baseline scenario, we expect BPAA's RAC ratio to exceed 7%, and asset quality not to deteriorate more than the Italian banking system average. We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system and a strengthening of BPAA's capital and earnings position. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 SACP bbb- Anchor bbb Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Actions Taken On 32 Italian Financial Institutions On Increased Credit Risk In Italy's Economy, Aug. 3, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 3, 2012 Ratings List Downgraded

To From Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB/Negative/A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-