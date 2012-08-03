(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB-' rating on the following bonds
issued by the Grundy County Industrial Development Authority on behalf of Wright
Memorial Hospital (WMH):
--$29.9 million health facilities revenue bonds, series 2009.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a pledge of the unrestricted receivables of the JB
Wright Trust (the Trust, owner of WMH and obligor on the bonds), a debt service
reserve, and a mortgage lien on hospital property. The bonds are payable
primarily from lease payments received by the Trust from Saint Luke's Hospital
of Trenton (SLHT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saint Luke's Health System
(SLHS). SLHS guarantees these lease payments by SLHT.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SAINT LUKE'S AFFILIATION IS KEY STRENGTH: The 'BBB-' rating is based primarily
on WMH's relationship with SLHS, via an operating agreement with SLHS's
wholly-owned subsidiary SLHT. SLHT has operated WMH since 1995 via the
agreement, which affords WMH many benefits including a guaranty of lease
payments of no less than debt service on the series 2009 bonds through 2023.
OPERATING STRUCTURE RISK: The guaranty and operating agreement does not extend
through the maturity of the bonds (2034), which Fitch views as a credit risk.
The current term of the operating agreement is through 2023 with automatic
five-year renewal periods. After the initial term SLHS can terminate the lease
with a one-year notice unless there is an event of default.
WEAKENED OPERATING PERFORMANCE: WMH's operations have significantly deteriorated
in 2011, which continued through the six months ended June 30, 2012 (interim
period) with a -5.3% operating loss and 8.5% operating EBITDA margin through
June 30, 2012.
DEPLETED LIQUIDITY: WMH's unrestricted cash and investments dropped to $1.7
million at June 30, 2012, as a result of capital expenditures and information
technology investments related to its replacement facility; however, the
liquidity drop is greater than anticipated due to weak cash flow. Fitch notes
the JB Wright Trust had an additional $1 million in unrestricted liquidity in
2011.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
CONTINUATION OF OPERATING AGREEMENT: WMH's investment grade rating assumes the
extension of the operating agreement beyond the current expiration in 2023, and
an ongoing relationship with SLHS.
CREDIT PROFILE
The key rating factor in support of the 'BBB-' rating continues to be WMH's
affiliation with SLHS, via an operating agreement which provides for significant
benefits including strategic support, management expertise, contract leverage,
and a guaranty of lease payments to the Trust equal to debt service requirements
on the series 2009 bonds. The guaranty exists in conjunction with the operating
agreement, which runs until 2023, with five subsequent automatic renewal periods
of five years each.
Although this guaranty is not secured under a master indenture note, it acts as
a guarantee by SLHS of debt service payments through 2023 (the bonds mature in
2034). While not publicly rated by Fitch, internal analysis of audited fiscal
2006-2011 and three-month interim 2012 data confirmed SLHS's solid credit
profile.
Fitch is concerned with the significant decline in WMH's financial profile
through the six-month interim period ended June 30, 2012, following weak
performance in fiscal 2011. A continued weak financial profile could place
enhanced risk on SLHS's willingness to renew the operating agreement past 2023.
Lower than expected clinical volumes following the opening of the new hospital
in April 2011 coupled with higher costs contributed to a -7.6% operating margin
in 2011 and -5.3% operating margin in interim 2012.
WMH's liquidity remains very weak, declining to $1.8 million in unrestricted
cash as of June 30, 2012, equating to a very light 24.5 days cash on hand (DCOH)
against Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 122.2 DCOH. This decline is the result
of capital expenditures for radiology equipment and information technology
infrastructure associated with the new hospital, which has been funded through
cash given its weak cash flow. Fitch notes that a $1.3 million Medicare payment
received in July 2012 will help replenish WMH's balance sheet.
WMH completed its replacement project in the first quarter of 2011, and has no
plans for additional debt. WMH's future capital needs are minimal.
The Stable Outlook is based on SLHS's ongoing affiliation with WMH, and SLHS's
guaranty of lease payments for debt service through 2023 on the series 2009
bonds. Additionally, new leadership at WMH expects that successful physician
recruitment and associated volumes coupled with enhanced Medicare reimbursement
will generate improved cash flow in 2012 and 2013. Fitch notes that further
erosion in WMH's overall financial profile could place downward pressure on the
rating.
WMH is a critical access hospital located in Grundy County, approximately 85
miles northeast of Kansas City, Missouri. Other services include outpatient
clinics, inpatient and outpatient surgery, and a rehabilitation program. Total
revenues in 2011 were $24.3 million. WMH covenants to provide audited annual
financial statements 180 days after the year-end close and quarterly disclosure
45-days after the quarter close to bondholders via the Electronic Municipal
Market Access system (EMMA). Annual disclosure will consist of a balance sheet,
income statement, medical staff, revenue sources, and utilization statistics.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
This action was informed by the sources of information identified in the
'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Jun. 20, 2011.
'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria', Jul. 23, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria
Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria
(New York Ratings Team)