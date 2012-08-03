(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We believe Italy-based Dexia Crediop SpA relies heavily on the liquidity facilities provided by its French parent Dexia Credit Local (DCL) and the European Central Bank.

-- We therefore view the bank's liquidity as "weak," in line with our assessment of DCL's liquidity.

-- We are lowering our long-term rating on Dexia Crediop to 'B+' from 'BB-' and affirming our 'B' short-term rating.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Dexia Crediop's capital and earnings, and funding and liquidity positions might deteriorate further. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Italy-based Dexia Crediop to 'B+' from 'BB-'. At the same time we affirmed our 'B' short-term rating. The outlook on the long-term rating is negative. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view that Dexia Crediop's liquidity, which we classify as "weak" under our criteria, makes it more vulnerable to the current turmoil in financial markets and the difficult economic environment in Italy. In our view, the bank depends heavily on its parent company Dexia Credit Local (DCL; BBB/Watch Neg/A-2) and the European Central Bank (ECB; unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+) to cover its short-term liquidity needs. We have therefore revised our assessment of Dexia Crediop's liquidity to "weak" from "moderate," as our criteria define the terms, aligning it with our current liquidity assessment of DCL. We are still factoring liquidity support for Dexia Crediop from DCL into our base-case scenario. We consider Dexia Crediop to be of "moderate" strategic importance to DCL. The long-term rating on Dexia Crediop benefits from one notch for potential extraordinary support from DCL. Even though Dexia Crediop should be sold by Oct. 31, 2012, under the restructuring plan agreed with the European Commission in February 2010, we understand it is unlikely that a sale will go through in the short term. We also understand that the restructuring agreement may be reviewed in light of the aid that the Belgian, French, and Luxembourg governments committed to DCL in October 2011. As of December 2011, Dexia Crediop had a gross debtor position of EUR10.7 billion with DCL, of which EUR5 billion were repurchase agreements. We expect this exposure to have increased since then. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings if Dexia Crediop's capital and earning position deteriorated more than expect under our base-case scenario. We will closely monitor the bank's liquidity position and the ongoing support provided by DCL. Any further weakening of Dexia Crediop's liquidity might negatively affect our view of Dexia Crediop's financial profile and its rating. We could also consider lowering the ratings if we believed that DCL would no longer be able or willing to provide extraordinary support to Dexia Crediop if needed. Under our base-case scenario we expect the Dexia Crediop's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to remain between 8.2% and 8.6% over the next 24 months, despite our view that it is unlikely to make profits over the same period. We could lower the ratings if we anticipated that the bank's RAC ratio would fall below 7%. A downgrade of the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2) would have a negative impact on our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings position, as it focuses mainly on public finance. An outlook revision to stable on Italy would likely lead to a similar action on Dexia Crediop if it maintained its moderate strategic importance to DCL. We could take such an action if we anticipate an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B+/Negative/B SACP b Anchor bbb Business Position Weak (-3) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Below average and weak (-2) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support +1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research

-- BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 3, 2012

-- Rating Actions Taken On 32 Italian Financial Institutions On Increased Credit Risk In Italy's Economy, Aug. 3, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Downgraded

To From Dexia Crediop SpA Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Negative/B BB-/Negative/B Certificate Of Deposit B+/B BB-/B Senior Unsecured B+ BB- Crediop Overseas Bank Ltd. Senior Unsecured* B+ BB- *Guaranteed by Dexia Crediop SpA. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)