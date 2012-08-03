(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- In our view, Italy's recession in 2012 is deeper than we had
previously expected, and will likely trigger a further increase in the stock
of Italian banks' problematic assets in 2012 and 2013.
-- As a result, we anticipate further deterioration in Eurofidi Scpa's
guarantee quality, which raises the risk of higher credit losses in the coming
years than we previously expected, potentially eroding available reserves and
Eurofidi's capital position.
-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Eurofidi
to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that there is downside risk for
the Italian economy, likely affecting the quality of the loans that Eurofidi
guarantees.
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based finance company Eurofidi
Scpa (Eurofidi) to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that in the coming years Eurofidi might face
higher credit losses in its guarantee portfolio than we previously expected.
This could, in our view, erode Eurofidi's available reserves and capital
position.
The Italian recession in 2012 has been deeper than we had previously expected
and is particularly affecting the small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) to
which Eurofidi offers loan guarantees. We expect the recession to continue in
2013. This will likely trigger a further increase in the stock of Italian
banks' problematic assets, after the large stock already accumulated in the
past 2009-2010 downturn. The stock of Eurofidi's nonperforming guarantees
reached EUR627 million in December 2011, around 17% of total guarantees,
compared with EUR358 million in 2008.
Eurofidi extensively employs risk mitigation instruments, such as
counter-guarantees and maximum loss caps, which significantly reduce its
exposure to credit risks. As of December 2011, risk mitigation instruments
covered about 71% of total guarantees. Shareholder and regional funds, part of
Eurofidi's capital base, cover actual losses annually. Eurofidi has materially
increased its use of the counter-guarantees provided by an Italian government
fund to support SMEs.
In our opinion, however, the residual risk to which Eurofidi's guarantee
portfolio is exposed has increased compared with our previous expectations
because the government fund recently reduced its counter-guarantees to 80% of
guaranteed loans from 90% previously.
We consider Eurofidi to be a government-related entity (GRE). In our opinion,
there is a moderately high likelihood that the Italian Region of Piedmont
would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Eurofidi in the
event of financial distress. Consequently, we factor into the long-term rating
on Eurofidi one notch of uplift above its SACP for extraordinary support. In
accordance with our criteria for rating GREs, we base our view of a moderately
high likelihood of extraordinary government support on our assessment of
Eurofidi's:
-- "Important" role in the Piedmont economy, given its role in
implementing regional economic plans and supporting local SMEs; and
-- "Strong" link with Piedmont, as its largest shareholder with an 18%
stake, and which is actively involved in Eurofidi's strategy and provides
strong capital support.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that we could lower the ratings on
Eurofidi in the event of any of the following:
-- Material deterioration in guaranteed loans, which might lead to a wave
of calls on Eurofidi's loan guarantees and provisioning above the peak levels
of 2009;
-- A substantial change in the regulation, or amount, of the Italian
government fund to sustain SMEs, the main provider of counter-guarantees for
Eurofidi;
-- A major slowdown in Eurofidi's new business inflow, which might
diminish its capacity to pay outstanding and future defaulted loans; or
-- Any material and unexpected erosion in Eurofidi's capital.
We could revise the outlook on Eurofidi back to stable if Eurofidi proves able
to adequately weather the worsened economic environment and related
deterioration in its guarantee portfolio, limiting the financial impact of
likely higher guarantee losses through risk mitigation instruments and
shareholder and regional contributions, while maintaining an adequate capital
base.
We currently factor into our rating our view that the Region of Piedmont will
provide extraordinary support to Eurofidi in case of need. Any weakening in
the link between Piedmont and Eurofidi would potentially put downside pressure
on the ratings.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Eurofidi Scpa
Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B BBB-/Negative/A-3
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)