OVERVIEW

-- In our view, Italy's recession in 2012 is deeper than we had previously expected, and will likely trigger a further increase in the stock of Italian banks' problematic assets in 2012 and 2013.

-- As a result, we anticipate further deterioration in Eurofidi Scpa's guarantee quality, which raises the risk of higher credit losses in the coming years than we previously expected, potentially eroding available reserves and Eurofidi's capital position.

-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Eurofidi to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that there is downside risk for the Italian economy, likely affecting the quality of the loans that Eurofidi guarantees. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based finance company Eurofidi Scpa (Eurofidi) to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook is negative. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view that in the coming years Eurofidi might face higher credit losses in its guarantee portfolio than we previously expected. This could, in our view, erode Eurofidi's available reserves and capital position. The Italian recession in 2012 has been deeper than we had previously expected and is particularly affecting the small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) to which Eurofidi offers loan guarantees. We expect the recession to continue in 2013. This will likely trigger a further increase in the stock of Italian banks' problematic assets, after the large stock already accumulated in the past 2009-2010 downturn. The stock of Eurofidi's nonperforming guarantees reached EUR627 million in December 2011, around 17% of total guarantees, compared with EUR358 million in 2008. Eurofidi extensively employs risk mitigation instruments, such as counter-guarantees and maximum loss caps, which significantly reduce its exposure to credit risks. As of December 2011, risk mitigation instruments covered about 71% of total guarantees. Shareholder and regional funds, part of Eurofidi's capital base, cover actual losses annually. Eurofidi has materially increased its use of the counter-guarantees provided by an Italian government fund to support SMEs. In our opinion, however, the residual risk to which Eurofidi's guarantee portfolio is exposed has increased compared with our previous expectations because the government fund recently reduced its counter-guarantees to 80% of guaranteed loans from 90% previously. We consider Eurofidi to be a government-related entity (GRE). In our opinion, there is a moderately high likelihood that the Italian Region of Piedmont would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Eurofidi in the event of financial distress. Consequently, we factor into the long-term rating on Eurofidi one notch of uplift above its SACP for extraordinary support. In accordance with our criteria for rating GREs, we base our view of a moderately high likelihood of extraordinary government support on our assessment of Eurofidi's:

-- "Important" role in the Piedmont economy, given its role in implementing regional economic plans and supporting local SMEs; and

-- "Strong" link with Piedmont, as its largest shareholder with an 18% stake, and which is actively involved in Eurofidi's strategy and provides strong capital support. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our opinion that we could lower the ratings on Eurofidi in the event of any of the following:

-- Material deterioration in guaranteed loans, which might lead to a wave of calls on Eurofidi's loan guarantees and provisioning above the peak levels of 2009;

-- A substantial change in the regulation, or amount, of the Italian government fund to sustain SMEs, the main provider of counter-guarantees for Eurofidi;

-- A major slowdown in Eurofidi's new business inflow, which might diminish its capacity to pay outstanding and future defaulted loans; or

-- Any material and unexpected erosion in Eurofidi's capital. We could revise the outlook on Eurofidi back to stable if Eurofidi proves able to adequately weather the worsened economic environment and related deterioration in its guarantee portfolio, limiting the financial impact of likely higher guarantee losses through risk mitigation instruments and shareholder and regional contributions, while maintaining an adequate capital base. We currently factor into our rating our view that the Region of Piedmont will provide extraordinary support to Eurofidi in case of need. Any weakening in the link between Piedmont and Eurofidi would potentially put downside pressure on the ratings. Related Criteria And Research

To From Eurofidi Scpa Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B BBB-/Negative/A-3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)