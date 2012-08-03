(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession
than we had originally anticipated, the vulnerability of Italian banks to the
impact of rising loan losses has increased due to the combined effect of
mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves.
-- Nevertheless, we think it likely that MedioCredito Centrale SpA's
business and financial profile will likely remain consistent with our current
ratings even after it absorbs the negative impact of what we see as increased
credit risk in the Italian economy.
-- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term ratings on
MedioCredito Centrale at 'BBB-/A-3'.
-- The negative outlook on the long-term rating on MedioCredito Centrale
mirrors that on its parent company, Poste Italiane Group, and reflects our
view that further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry
conditions could weaken MedioCredito Centrale's stand-alone credit profile.
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings on MedioCredito Centrale SpA
(MedioCredito Centrale) at 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook on the long-term rating is
negative.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that MedioCredito Centrale's business and
financial profile will likely remain consistent with the current ratings, even
after it absorbs the negative impact of what we see as increased credit risk
in the Italian economy (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic
Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks"). It
also reflects our view that MedioCredito Centrale's parent company, Poste
Italiane Group (BBB+/Negative/A-2), will maintain full ownership in the
foreseeable future.
We expect Poste Italiane would provide extraordinary capital and funding
support to MedioCredito Centrale in case of need. As a result, our rating on
MedioCredito Centrale stands one notch above its stand-alone credit profile
(SACP), which we assess at 'bb+'.
In our opinion, a more severe recession will likely push up the stock of
Italian banks' problem assets in 2012 and 2013 to levels higher than we
previously expected and high relative to other banking systems in Europe.
Our view of the increased credit risk in the Italian economy negatively
affects our forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for MedioCredito
Centrale, although not sufficiently for us to modify our "strong" assessment
of its capital and earnings. We expect that MedioCredito Centrale's RAC ratio
will remain above 10% over the next three years.
We consider MedioCredito Centrale to be a start-up company and we understand
that it has just started lending. MedioCredito Centrale currently has EUR138
million of total adjusted capital, which we understand should be sufficient to
sustain the moderate lending expansion that we expect in its first two years
of activity.
Our assessment of MedioCredito Centrale's capital and earnings also factors in
our view that Poste Italiane will provide the capital needed to support
MedioCredito Centrale's business expansion beyond 2013, as announced in
MedioCredito Centrale's business plan. We have little visibility on
MedioCredito Centrale's profitability going forward, owing to the
uncertainties facing its lending business to small and midsize enterprises
(SMEs) in Southern Italy. That said, we believe MedioCredito Centrale can rely
on the relatively stable fees it receives from the "Fondo Centrale di
Garanzia," but these fees, in our view, are not sufficient to make
MedioCredito Centrale profitable.
We have maintained our "moderate" assessment of MedioCredito Centrale's risk
position. We believe that our RAC estimates fully capture MedioCredito
Centrale's vulnerability to the weaker economic environment we see in Italy.
In addition, our "moderate" assessment continues to balance our view that the
RAC ratio doesn't fully capture the potential for higher credit risk in
Southern Italy than the domestic average, with our expectation that
MedioCredito Centrale will experience gradual loan expansion over the next few
years as it builds up its underwriting expertise. We also expect MedioCredito
Centrale to frequently use risk-mitigating tools. We believe MedioCredito
Centrale will maintain good single-name and sector diversification, although
we think it likely that its business will remain concentrated on lending to
SMEs in Southern Italy.
The ratings on MedioCredito Centrale also reflect the 'bbb' anchor that we
assign to commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting
point for assigning a bank a long-term rating), and our view of its "weak"
business position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity.
Outlook
The negative outlook on the long-term rating on MedioCredito mirrors that on
the long-term rating on Poste Italiane. It also reflects the fact that we
could lower the rating if we believed deteriorating economic and banking
industry conditions in Italy could affect our assessment of MedioCredito
Centrale's capital and earnings and risk position.
Should we further downgrade the Republic of Italy (unsolicited
BBB+/Negative/A-2), we would lower our ratings on Poste Italiane and therefore
on MedioCredito Centrale. We could also lower our ratings on MedioCredito
Centrale if, in the absence of stronger willingness and ability from either
Poste Italiane or Italy to support MedioCredito Centrale, we anticipated that
its SACP would likely deteriorate.
We could downgrade MedioCredito Centrale if we saw deterioration in its SACP,
and specifically if we thought that MedioCredito Centrale would not likely
meet our base-case expectations. Under our base-case scenario, we project
that:
-- MedioCredito Centrale will gradually develop its lending business over
the next two years, and maintain a RAC ratio above 10% throughout the business
plan period (2012-2016);
-- Credit risk will remain strictly controlled over the coming years;
-- MedioCredito Centrale will have strong access to Poste Italiane's deep
network of post offices and customer base to distribute its bonds and cover
its funding needs; and
-- MedioCredito Centrale's liquidity position will remain "adequate,"
given its positive liquidity position thanks to its large securities
portfolio.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated an improvement in
economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3
SACP bb+
Anchor bbb
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earning Strong (+1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support +1
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
