(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 - Moody's Investors Service has today placed Mauritius's Baa2 foreign- and local-currency government bond ratings on review for possible upgrade. Today's announcement was driven by the following factors: 1.) the Mauritian economy's demonstrated resilience to shocks, supported by positive growth in recent years; 2.) the foreign direct investment (FDI) into the high-value-added service sector and successful diversification of the economic base; and, 3.) the government's significant progress in reducing its debt-servicing burden and improving its debt structure by lengthening maturities.

Moody's has today also placed under review for possible upgrade Mauritius' foreign currency ceilings for bonds and deposits, which are currently rated Baa1 and Baa2, respectively. RATINGS RATIONALE The first key rating driver informing Moody's decision to place Mauritius's ratings on review for possible upgrade is the country's resilience to shocks, supported by the positive growth posted in recent years, despite the challenging economic environment. The rating agency observes that Mauritius has been resistant to recessions, despite the end of rents that used to be extracted from preferential agreements in the sugar and textile sectors, and despite increasing oil and food prices. Mauritius's ability to attract FDI further to substantial reforms represents the second driver of Moody's decision to initiate a review for an upgrade of Mauritius's sovereign ratings. This FDI has helped the country part-finance the structural current account deficit that appeared following the loss of rents. Mauritius has undertaken various steps to diversify its economy including growing economic cooperation with China and India and is actively transitioning the economy from a comparatively low-skilled sugar and textile exporter to that of a higher-skilled services economy. Although the country remains vulnerable to external shocks, Moody's believes that the country's ability to continue to attract FDI and develop new sectors to diversify the economy and reduce external vulnerability will be key to maintaining its favourable external metrics. The third driver is the renewed positive trend in Mauritius's debt dynamics after an interruption during the global financial crisis. With short-term debt having shrunk to 22% of the total debt stock compared with 30% in 2007, rollover risk has diminished substantially. The government continues to rely on the domestic debt markets, and external exposure is modest, albeit increasing. Moreover, debt affordability (the interest-payments-to-revenue ratio), has also improved from 21.7% in 2007 to 14% in 2011, primarily as a result of lower interest rates and better tax collection. FACTORS TO BE CONSIDERED IN THE REVIEW Moody's rating review will focus on (1) the Mauritian economy's ability to remain resilient to external shocks; (2) the sustainability of positive trends in the country's debt dynamics; and (3) the country's ability to maintain favourable external metrics, despite the emergence of continual current account deficits. Firstly, given that the EU27 accounts for two thirds of Mauritius's export market, Moody's notes that the country is significantly exposed to the crisis in Europe and the current global slowdown. The rating agency's review will therefore monitor whether Mauritius will remain resilient to a protracted slowdown in Europe. Secondly, the rating agency's review will focus on whether the improvements in Mauritius's debt dynamics are sustainable over the medium term and whether debt metrics are likely to converge towards the levels of Baa1-rated peers. On the one hand, Moody's views positively the Mauritian government's commitment, as stated in the amended 2008 Debt Management Act, to lower public sector debt to below 50% of GDP by 2018 compared with 58% at the end of 2011. On the other, both Mauritius's affordability ratio and current debt stock still compare unfavourably with that of Baa-rated peer countries. Thirdly, an important aspect will be Mauritius's ability to maintain favourable external metrics, despite the ongoing current account deficits. Total external debt has been rising moderately in recent years, with increased government borrowing from multilateral development banks. However, Moody's notes that this is still very low by international standards at below 15% of GDP. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)