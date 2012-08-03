(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that the vulnerability of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has increased, due to the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves.

-- As a result of the negative impact of what we see as increased credit risk in the Italian economy, we have lowered our assessment of Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL (BPM)'s capital position.

-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on BPM and its core subsidiary, Banca Akros SpA, to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' and removing them from CreditWatch negative, where they were placed on April 2, 2012.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we were to lower our sovereign ratings on Italy and if we anticipate that further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could weaken BPM's stand-alone credit profile. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL (BPM) and its core subsidiary, Banca Akros SpA, to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. We have also lowered our ratings on BPM's subordinated debt to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. At the same time, the ratings were removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on April 2, 2012. The outlook on both entities is negative. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view that the increased credit risk in the Italian economy has negatively affected BPM's capital position (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks"). With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we had originally anticipated, we think Italian banks' vulnerability to credit risk in the economy is rising. In this context, we believe that the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves makes banks more vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses, particularly in the event of deterioration in the collateral values of assets. Due to the increased economic risk we see in Italy, and the associated negative impact on BPM's capital position, we have revised down our assessment of BPM's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. This, in turn, has resulted in the lowering of our ratings on BPM to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. According to our methodology, we rate nondeferrable subordinated debt issued by banks in Italy a minimum of two notches below the SACP when the SACP is 'bb+' or lower. As such, we are lowering our ratings on BPM's subordinated debt to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. The ratings on BPM's two Tier 1 hybrids remain at 'C', due to BPM's nonpayment of interest and dividends on these two hybrid instruments. Based on our view that higher credit risk in the economy also adversely affects our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for BPM, we have lowered our assessment of BPM's capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate," as our criteria define these terms. We now project BPM's 2011 RAC ratio, pro forma for increased economic risk in Italy, will be 6.6%, or 90 basis points (bps) lower than our previous estimate. According to our revised projections, BPM's RAC ratio will not reach 7% over the next 18-24 months. Our new forecasts include the reimbursement of a EUR500 million government hybrid security (Tremonti Bond), which we understand is likely to occur between end-2012 and mid-2013, and could lower BPM's projected RAC ratio by roughly 100 bps. Retained earnings will partially offset this negative impact. We anticipate that moderate asset growth, low interest margins, and declining capital markets will continue to strain BPM's operating revenues in 2012 and 2013. In our view, BPM will only experience the positive effects from its cost-cutting initiatives gradually and we consider that these would not be enough to compensate for the one-off restructuring costs that are expected through the implementation period. We understand that BPM is carrying out an impairment test, which could lead to record additional goodwill impairments in its first-half 2012 results. This would have a neutral impact on our capital estimates because it would decrease the value of intangible assets that we deduct from our measure of capital (total adjusted capital or TAC), but, at the same time, it would reduce retained earnings. We believe that our RAC estimates for BPM adequately capture BPM's vulnerability to the more negative environment that we see in Italy. We have therefore maintained our assessment of BPM's risk position as "adequate". BPM's gross nonperforming assets (NPAs) represented 8.5% of gross loans at end-2011, which is below the 11.2% system average. We also anticipate that BPM's NPAs will continue to accumulate over the next two years at a lower pace than the average of its domestic peers. In addition, BPM's coverage of NPAs by loan loss provisions was 35.4% at end-March 2012, which, while low by international standards, is higher than that of its domestic peers. Additionally, the stock of net NPAs on net customer loans was 4.3% at end-March 2012, which is lower than the Italian system average of 5.7%. Our assessment of BPM's risk position also reflects its higher-than-peers level of single-name and real-estate concentrations, a feature of the local economy in Lombardy, BPM's main stronghold. Our SACP and ratings on BPM continue to reflect our anchor of 'bbb' we assign to commercial banks operating in Italy (which is our starting point for assigning a bank a long-term rating) and our view of BPM's "moderate" business position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We consider BPM to have "moderate" systemic importance and the Italian government to be "supportive" of its banking sector. We evaluate the likelihood of government support for BPM as "moderate," but do not incorporate any uplift into the ratings from the SACP, given the 'BBB+' long-term rating on Italy. Outlook The negative outlook on our long-term rating on BPM reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we were to lower our ratings on the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2) and we anticipated that a further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could affect BPM's asset quality or capital more than we currently factor into the ratings. Specifically, we could revise our view of BPM's asset quality if BPM's NPAs accumulate in 2012 and 2013 at rates that are higher than the system average (we expect net new inflows of NPAs close to 2.6% and 2.4% of loans for the system on average in 2012 and 2013, respectively). A deterioration of BPM's SACP while the long-term sovereign rating on Italy remained at 'BBB+' would not necessarily trigger a downgrade because we might factor in one notch of uplift above the SACP for government support. We could revise the outlook to stable if, everything else being equal, we anticipate an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system, a strengthening of BPM's capital and earnings position, as well as a pronounced easing of asset quality deterioration. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer credit rating BB+/Negative/B SACP bb+ Anchor bbb Business Position Moderate Capital and Earnings Moderate Risk Position Adequate Funding and Liquidity Average