(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We believe that FGA Capital SpA would receive financial support from its parent, Credit Agricole S.A., if needed, because we view the company as having "moderate" strategic importance for its parent.

-- In our view, FGA Capital is vulnerable to the effects of increased economic risk we see in Italy where close to half of its operations are located, prompting us to lower our economic risk score for FGA Capital.

-- We have affirmed our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on FGA Capital and revised our outlook to negative from stable.

-- The negative outlook on our long-term rating on FGA Capital reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we anticipate that further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could weaken its stand-alone credit profile. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based FGA Capital SpA (FGA Capital) and revised its outlook on FGA Capital to negative from stable. Rationale The affirmation reflects our view that FGA Capital's parent Credit Agricole S.A. (CASA; A/Stable/A-1) would provide extraordinary financial support if needed. This offsets the negative impact on FGA Capital's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of what we see as increased credit risk in the Italian economy (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks"). We also revised the outlook on FGA Capital to negative, reflecting the weaker Italian economy and our view that FGA Capital could find it difficult to maintain its historical internal capital generation. With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we had originally anticipated, we think Italian banks' vulnerability to credit risk in the economy is rising. In this context, the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves makes banks more vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses, particularly in the event of deterioration in the collateral values of assets. In our opinion, a more severe recession will likely push up the stock of Italian banks' problem assets in 2012 and 2013 to levels higher than what we previously expected and high relative to other banking systems in Europe. Due to the increased economic risk we see in Italy, we have revised down our assessment of FGA Capital's SACP to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. However, because we now incorporate one notch of uplift for extraordinary parent support into our ratings on FGA Capital, the lower SACP has not led to a lowering of our long-term rating. The one-notch uplift is derived from our view of FGA Capital's "moderate" strategic importance for CASA. FGA Capital is a joint venture (JV) active in the financing of European car sales for Fiat Group Automobiles SpA--Fiat SpA's (BB-/Stable/B) fully owned automaker--and Jaguar Land Rover PLC (BB-/Positive/--). It is 50%-owned by CASA through Credit Agricole Consumer Finance (CACF) and 50% by Fiat SpA through Fiat Group Automobiles SpA. We consider FGA Capital to be of "moderate" strategic importance to CASA as car financing through JVs with auto manufacturers is a key strategic focus for CACF. We also consider FGA Capital as an "insulated subsidiary" from Fiat under our criteria, and limit the notching differential between the ratings on FGA Capital and Fiat to three notches. The lowering of our SACP factors in the negative impact of our view of higher credit risk in the Italian economy on our anchor, which is our starting point for assigning a bank a long-term rating. We have lowered our anchor for FGA Capital to 'bbb' from 'bbb+' as a result of the higher economic risk we see for Italian operations. This increased risk is reflected in our higher weighted economic risk score by gross credit exposure for FGA Capital of '4', versus '3' previously (on a 1-10 scale, with '1' representing the lowest risk), under our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) criteria. Our view of the increased credit risk in the Italian economy negatively affects our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for FGA Capital, although not sufficiently for us to modify our "strong" assessment of its capital and earnings. We base our assessment on our expectation that the company will continue to increase its capital base by about EUR80 million-EUR100 million per year thanks to its resilient profitability, higher-than-peers' coverage of problem assets through provisioning, and moderate dividend pay-out. A reduction of the loan portfolio in 2012 will also strengthen the company's capital. We forecast the RAC ratio for FGA Capital will increase to 11% by year-end 2013 from a level of 9.4% at year-end 2011 on a pro forma basis (pro forma for increased economic risk in Italy). The ratings on FGA Capital continue to factor in our view of its "weak" business position, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. According to our criteria, we consider that FGA Capital is an "insulated" subsidiary of its 50%-owner Fiat and its rating can exceed that on Fiat by a maximum of three notches. This differential reflects our view of:

-- CASA's 50% ownership of FGA Capital and its shared governance with Fiat;

-- The JV agreement which provides that FGA Capital has access to CASA's funding and that it will apply all regulation and risk management procedures applicable to its immediate parent CACF;

-- FGA Capital's regulated status by the Bank of Italy;

-- The parents' commitment to maintaining the company's capital well above minimum regulatory levels;

-- FGA Capital's minimal credit exposure to Fiat; and

-- The absence of cross-default clauses between FGA Capital's debt and that of Fiat. Outlook The negative outlook on the long-term rating on FGA Capital reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings if we anticipated that deteriorating economic and banking industry conditions in Italy could weaken FGA Capital's capitalization and risk profile. We could therefore lower the ratings if we believed that our RAC ratio for FGA Capital would not exceed 10% by year-end 2013, either owing to further deterioration in European economies where FGA Capital operates or lower internal capital generation. We could also lower the ratings if we no longer viewed FGA Capital as having "moderate" strategic importance for CASA. In addition, a substantial weakening of the terms of the JV agreement and CASA's funding provisions, which can be renewed from December 2014, would likely have a negative effect on the ratings. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 SACP bb+ Anchor bbb Business Position Weak (-3) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support +1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research

-- BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 3, 2012

-- Rating Actions Taken On 32 Italian Financial Institutions On Increased Credit Risk In Italy's Economy, Aug. 3, 2012

-- Fiat Downgraded To 'BB-' On Weak European Performance And Rising Consolida