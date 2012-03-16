(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 Fitch Ratings says the Federal Reserve's latest stress test results are inconsistent with both our view of MetLife's capital position and MetLife's reported insurance regulatory capital measures. We feel MetLife may have been unfairly penalized in the comprehensive capital analysis and review (CCAR), which is a supervisory assessment by the Fed geared specifically toward banks. We believe insurers and banks have fundamentally different asset and liability profiles as well as capital structures. These differences limit the utility and comparability of stress test results. We believe MetLife's insurance operations are well capitalized and consistent with its Fitch-assigned IDR 'A' rating. Established capital metrics in the insurance industry indicate that MetLife is well in excess of regulatory minimums. The insurer's National Association of Insurance Commissioners risk-based capital ratio was 450% at year-end 2011. We note that a challenging low interest rate environment could result in a need for MetLife's U.S. life insurance subsidiaries to strengthen statutory reserves, but we feel the impact on the company's statutory capital levels will be manageable. Due to ownership of its MetLife Bank unit the insurer was one of 19 bank holding companies, and the only insurer, required to participate in the test. MetLife was one of four companies that failed to meet the Fed's minimum capital requirements under a highly stressed market scenario. Failure to pass also resulted in the Fed's rejection of the MetLife's requested $2 billion share buyback and dividend increase (from 0.74 to $1.10). We note that MetLife is in the process of shedding its banking unit, with completion expected by the end of the second quarter, at which time MetLife will no longer be classified as a bank holding company. Looking ahead, MetLife may be subject to additional regulatory oversight by the Fed if it is classified as a non-bank systemically important financial institution (SIFI). Those falling into the non-bank SIFI category are expected to be announced later this year. Still, while we think it is reasonable to expect MetLife may be designated as a SIFI, it is not a foregone conclusion, and the implications of such designation are uncertain. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)