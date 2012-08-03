(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Rating Services
today raised its ratings on the class B notes from Ally Auto Receivables
Trust's (AART's) series 2010-4; the class C note from AART series 2010-3,
2010-4, 2010-5, and 2011-2; and the class D note from AART series 2011-2. We
also raised our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes from Capital Auto
Receivables Asset Trust's (CARAT's) series 2007-3, 2008-1, 2008-2, and 2008-A.
Lastly, we affirmed our ratings on the remaining 47 classes from 12 AART
transactions and four classes from three CARAT transactions (see rating list).
Today's rating actions reflect the transactions' collateral performance to
date, our views regarding future collateral performance, the transactions'
structure, and credit enhancement available. Furthermore, our analysis
incorporates secondary credit factors such as credit stability, payment
priorities under certain scenarios, and sector- and issuer-specific analysis.
The transactions in this review have exhibited performance (see table 1) that
is in-line or show improvement when compared with our prior expectations, and
as such, the improved performance has been factored into our revised loss
expectations. We have not revised the loss expectation on AART series 2011-4,
2011-5, 2012-1, 2012-3 and 2012-A as we do not believe these transactions are
seasoned sufficiently enough to revise our initial loss expectation.
Table 1
Collateral Performance (%)
As of the July 2012 distribution date
Issuer/
Series Mo. Pool Factor Current 60+ day del
CNL
CARAT
2007-3 58 2.32% 2.80% 1.52%
2008-1 53 5.74% 3.43% 1.15%
2008-2 50 7.70% 2.51% 0.72%
2008-A 49 8.83% 3.18% 0.88%
AART
2009-A 34 15.64% 0.47% 0.24%
2009-B 32 26.79% 0.34% 0.09%
2010-1 28 29.82% 0.28% 0.13%
2010-3 23 41.79% 0.17% 0.10%
2010-4 20 49.23% 0.13% 0.10%
2010-5 19 51.62% 0.15% 0.11%
2011-2 14 58.40% 0.13% 0.10%
2011-4 10 66.38% 0.08% 0.10%
2011-5 8 71.80% 0.07% 0.09%
2012-1 6 76.96% 0.03% 0.11%
2012-3 2 93.56% 0.00% 0.03%
2012-A 2 91.42% 0.01% 0.08%
CNL-cumulative net loss
Each of the four CARAT transactions has performed worse than our initial
expectations, however, losses have slowed considerably since our last review
and, as such, we have lowered our previous loss expectations established in
June 2011 (see table 2). Each of the AART transactions for which we are
revising losses have performed significantly better than our initial (and in
some cases revised) expectations. The collateral composition of the AART
transactions is stronger than that of the CARAT transactions, specifically
when it comes to FICO scores and loan-to-value ratios.
Table 2
Cumulative Net Loss Expectations
Issuer/Series
Initial CNL* Previous CNL Revised CNL
CARAT Expectation Expectation(4) Expectation
2007-3 1.90-2.10 2.95-3.10 2.80-2.85
2008-1 2.10-2.20 3.70-3.90 3.45-3.55
2008-2 2.20-2.30 2.90-3.10 2.55-2.65
2008-A 2.55-2.75 3.65-3.85 3.25-3.35
AART
2009-A 2.30-2.50 0.90-1.05 0.55-0.65
2009-B 2.30-2.50 0.90-1.05 0.45-0.55
2010-1 3.25-3.50 0.60-0.70 0.40-0.50
2010-3 2.40-2.60 N/A 0.30-0.40
2010-4 2.30-2.50 N/A 0.30-0.40
2010-5 2.10-2.30 N/A 0.35-0.45
2011-2 1.80-2.00 N/A 0.40-0.50
2011-4 1.20-1.35 N/A N/A
2011-5 1.20-1.35 N/A N/A
2012-1 0.90-1.00 N/A N/A
2012-3 0.85-1.00 N/A N/A
2012-A 0.85-1.00 N/A N/A
*CNL = Cumulative Net Loss
(4)All from June 2011 except series 2010-1 which is from November 2011
N/A-Not applicable
The issuer initially structured each transaction with credit enhancement,
which consisted of subordination for the higher rated tranches (series 2009-A
only has senior tranches and, therefore, no subordination),
overcollateralization (O/C), a reserve account, and excess spread, including
the contribution of yield supplement overcollateralization (YSOC) for
low-yielding assets. Each transaction's reserve account and O/C amount are
non-amortizing. The AART transactions were also structured so that the O/C
amount builds to a higher target level. As of the July 2012 distribution
month, the reserve account and O/C amounts for all the transactions, with the
exception of 2012-3, have reached their target amounts. Given the relative
youth of the transaction, the overcollateralization for 2012-3 is still
building to its target amount of 1% of the initial adjusted pool balance.
Table 3
Hard Credit Support (%)
As of the July 2012 distribution month
Total Hard Total Hard
Credit Support Credit Support
Issuer/Series Class At Issuance (%)* Current (%)*
CARAT
2007-3 B 2.51 108.46
2007-3 C 1.14 49.30
2007-3 D 0.69 29.58
2008-1 A 5.70 99.21
2008-1 B 2.73 47.62
2008-1 C 1.37 23.81
2008-1 D 0.91 15.87
2008-2 A 5.53 71.86
2008-2 B 2.66 34.49
2008-2 C 1.33 17.25
2008-2 D 0.89 11.50
2008-A A 6.65 75.32
2008-A B 3.33 37.66
2008-A C 2.00 22.60
2008-A D 1.55 17.57
AART
2009-A A 4.62 39.36
2009-B A 6.18 25.53
2009-B B 4.41 18.94
2009-B C 2.65 12.36
2010-1 A 11.24 40.80
2010-1 B 8.60 31.93
2010-1 C 6.27 24.14
2010-3 A 8.38 22.31
2010-3 B 6.12 16.90
2010-3 C 4.24 12.39
2010-4 A 7.30 16.74
2010-4 B 4.76