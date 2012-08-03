(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Ally Auto Receivables Trust (AART) and Capital Auto Receivables Asset Trust (CARAT) transactions are securitizations of prime auto loans backed by new and used vehicles, sponsored or originated by Ally Bank (formerly GMAC Bank) or GMAC LLC, respectively.

-- We raised our ratings on six classes from four Ally trusts and 12 classes from four CARAT trusts.

-- We affirmed our rating on the remaining 47 classes from 12 AART transactions and four classes from three CARAT transactions. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Rating Services today raised its ratings on the class B notes from Ally Auto Receivables Trust's (AART's) series 2010-4; the class C note from AART series 2010-3, 2010-4, 2010-5, and 2011-2; and the class D note from AART series 2011-2. We also raised our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes from Capital Auto Receivables Asset Trust's (CARAT's) series 2007-3, 2008-1, 2008-2, and 2008-A. Lastly, we affirmed our ratings on the remaining 47 classes from 12 AART transactions and four classes from three CARAT transactions (see rating list). Today's rating actions reflect the transactions' collateral performance to date, our views regarding future collateral performance, the transactions' structure, and credit enhancement available. Furthermore, our analysis incorporates secondary credit factors such as credit stability, payment priorities under certain scenarios, and sector- and issuer-specific analysis. The transactions in this review have exhibited performance (see table 1) that is in-line or show improvement when compared with our prior expectations, and as such, the improved performance has been factored into our revised loss expectations. We have not revised the loss expectation on AART series 2011-4, 2011-5, 2012-1, 2012-3 and 2012-A as we do not believe these transactions are seasoned sufficiently enough to revise our initial loss expectation. Table 1 Collateral Performance (%) As of the July 2012 distribution date Issuer/ Series Mo. Pool Factor Current 60+ day del

CNL CARAT 2007-3 58 2.32% 2.80% 1.52% 2008-1 53 5.74% 3.43% 1.15% 2008-2 50 7.70% 2.51% 0.72% 2008-A 49 8.83% 3.18% 0.88% AART 2009-A 34 15.64% 0.47% 0.24% 2009-B 32 26.79% 0.34% 0.09% 2010-1 28 29.82% 0.28% 0.13% 2010-3 23 41.79% 0.17% 0.10% 2010-4 20 49.23% 0.13% 0.10% 2010-5 19 51.62% 0.15% 0.11% 2011-2 14 58.40% 0.13% 0.10% 2011-4 10 66.38% 0.08% 0.10% 2011-5 8 71.80% 0.07% 0.09% 2012-1 6 76.96% 0.03% 0.11% 2012-3 2 93.56% 0.00% 0.03% 2012-A 2 91.42% 0.01% 0.08% CNL-cumulative net loss Each of the four CARAT transactions has performed worse than our initial expectations, however, losses have slowed considerably since our last review and, as such, we have lowered our previous loss expectations established in June 2011 (see table 2). Each of the AART transactions for which we are revising losses have performed significantly better than our initial (and in some cases revised) expectations. The collateral composition of the AART transactions is stronger than that of the CARAT transactions, specifically when it comes to FICO scores and loan-to-value ratios. Table 2 Cumulative Net Loss Expectations Issuer/Series

Initial CNL* Previous CNL Revised CNL CARAT Expectation Expectation(4) Expectation 2007-3 1.90-2.10 2.95-3.10 2.80-2.85 2008-1 2.10-2.20 3.70-3.90 3.45-3.55 2008-2 2.20-2.30 2.90-3.10 2.55-2.65 2008-A 2.55-2.75 3.65-3.85 3.25-3.35 AART 2009-A 2.30-2.50 0.90-1.05 0.55-0.65 2009-B 2.30-2.50 0.90-1.05 0.45-0.55 2010-1 3.25-3.50 0.60-0.70 0.40-0.50 2010-3 2.40-2.60 N/A 0.30-0.40 2010-4 2.30-2.50 N/A 0.30-0.40 2010-5 2.10-2.30 N/A 0.35-0.45 2011-2 1.80-2.00 N/A 0.40-0.50 2011-4 1.20-1.35 N/A N/A 2011-5 1.20-1.35 N/A N/A 2012-1 0.90-1.00 N/A N/A 2012-3 0.85-1.00 N/A N/A 2012-A 0.85-1.00 N/A N/A *CNL = Cumulative Net Loss (4)All from June 2011 except series 2010-1 which is from November 2011 N/A-Not applicable The issuer initially structured each transaction with credit enhancement, which consisted of subordination for the higher rated tranches (series 2009-A only has senior tranches and, therefore, no subordination), overcollateralization (O/C), a reserve account, and excess spread, including the contribution of yield supplement overcollateralization (YSOC) for low-yielding assets. Each transaction's reserve account and O/C amount are non-amortizing. The AART transactions were also structured so that the O/C amount builds to a higher target level. As of the July 2012 distribution month, the reserve account and O/C amounts for all the transactions, with the exception of 2012-3, have reached their target amounts. Given the relative youth of the transaction, the overcollateralization for 2012-3 is still building to its target amount of 1% of the initial adjusted pool balance. Table 3 Hard Credit Support (%) As of the July 2012 distribution month

Credit Support Credit Support Issuer/Series Class At Issuance (%)* Current (%)* CARAT 2007-3 B 2.51 108.46 2007-3 C 1.14 49.30 2007-3 D 0.69 29.58 2008-1 A 5.70 99.21 2008-1 B 2.73 47.62 2008-1 C 1.37 23.81 2008-1 D 0.91 15.87 2008-2 A 5.53 71.86 2008-2 B 2.66 34.49 2008-2 C 1.33 17.25 2008-2 D 0.89 11.50 2008-A A 6.65 75.32 2008-A B 3.33 37.66 2008-A C 2.00 22.60 2008-A D 1.55 17.57 AART 2009-A A 4.62 39.36 2009-B A 6.18 25.53 2009-B B 4.41 18.94 2009-B C 2.65 12.36 2010-1 A 11.24 40.80 2010-1 B 8.60 31.93 2010-1 C 6.27 24.14 2010-3 A 8.38 22.31 2010-3 B 6.12 16.90 2010-3 C 4.24 12.39 2010-4 A 7.30 16.74 2010-4 B 4.76