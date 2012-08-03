(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'F1' rating to $10 billion in State of California revenue anticipation notes (RANs) as follows: --2012-13 RANs series A-1; --2012-13 RANs series A-2. Par amounts for each series will be determined prior to sale, expected via negotiation on or about Aug. 16, 2012. Final maturity for series A-1 is expected to be May 30, 2013, and final maturity for series A-2 is expected to be June 20, 2013. SECURITY The notes are payable from unapplied moneys of the general fund, including transfers and internal borrowing, subject to the prior payment of schools and other priority payments. The notes are not general obligations of the state. KEY RATING DRIVERS --SUFFICIENT COVERAGE BY BORROWABLES: Coverage of maturing notes is based on borrowable resources outside the general fund, rather than the general fund itself. Borrowable balances have grown in recent years and coverage by forecast fiscal year (FY) 2012 - 13 borrowables is sufficient, although severe underperformance in the general fund without offsetting actions could strain this cushion. --REVENUE UNCERTAINTIES REMAIN: Risks during FY 2012 - 13 include those posed by ongoing economic uncertainty, personal income tax cyclicality and the realization of budgeted revenue from temporary personal income and sales tax increases that require voter consent this November. --STRUCTURAL SOLUTIONS HELPING BUDGET: California's adopted budget incorporated sizable recurring spending cuts to achieve forecast balance, in addition to temporary tax increases, as the state continues to make progress toward structural balance. Achievability and sustainability of budgeted savings remains uncertain. --EXPANDED CASH FLEXIBILITY: The state has continued to expand its flexibility to address near-term cash flow weakness, and the state's controller has extensive powers to defer payments or issue IOUs to preserve cash. CREDIT PROFILE The 'F1' rating on California's FY 2012 - 13 RANs reflects sufficient coverage of maturing notes provided by cash resources outside the general fund that are borrowable for general fund purposes. Forecast available borrowable resources have grown materially in recent years and are not affected by the key general fund uncertainty, whether state voters consent to temporary personal income and sales tax rate increases on the November 2012 ballot, the rejection of which would trigger spending cuts that only partly offset the foregone tax revenues. The state's cash outlook prudently forecasts both possible ballot outcomes as well as the possibility that some key budgetary solutions cannot be fully realized. Despite lingering general fund revenue and budgetary uncertainty, the state's cash flows have continued to stabilize since the severe fiscal crisis it faced in the recession and its forecast assumptions for FY 2012 - 13 appear reasonable. State actions in the last two fiscal years have narrowed its longstanding structural budget gaps. The state continues to benefit from the expanded cash management tools implemented in recent years and its growing pool of borrowable resources, providing additional cash flow cushion in the event of unforeseen general fund weakness. The notes are fixed rate and non-callable, and are expected to be offered in two series maturing no later than June 20, 2013. Series par amounts and maturity dates will be determined upon final sale. The notes are secured by unapplied moneys in the general fund, including transfers and internal borrowing, and subject to prior use for schools and higher education, debt service on GO bonds and commercial paper, and reimbursement of advances to the general fund from special funds as required by law. In addition, the notes carry a back-up pledge of the state to issue revenue anticipation warrants (RAWs) if necessary. The notes are not general obligations of the state. California's adopted budget for FY 2012 - 13 incorporated $16.6 billion in budgetary solutions, including $6 billion in new revenues, of which $5.6 billion is the net impact of temporary personal income and sales tax rate increases that are subject to voter consent in November 2012. In light of the uncertainty posed by the November tax revenue initiative (Prop. 30), the state's cash flow forecast for FY 2012 - 13 includes both a scenario based on the budget as adopted (baseline forecast) and a scenario in which voters reject the budget's temporary tax rate increases, triggering automatic spending cuts (trigger forecast). Other propositions on the November ballot may likewise affect general fund fiscal performance. Under the baseline forecast, the $10 billion in notes for FY 2012 - 13 (which began on July 1, 2012) represent 10.1% of forecast receipts. Projected unused borrowable funds after note repayment are forecast at $13.4 billion and together with note proceeds provide 2.3 times (x) coverage for the maturing notes. Unused borrowable funds at year-end after note repayment equal approximately 13.5% of cash flow, an indication of the margin by which general fund receipts or disbursements could diverge from the forecast and still provide 1x coverage on maturing notes without any other action on the part of the state. Under the forecast that assumes automatic cuts are triggered, projected unused borrowable funds after note repayment are forecast at $11.2 billion and together with note proceeds provide 2.1x coverage for the maturing notes. Unused borrowable funds at year-end after note repayment equal approximately 12.3% of cash flow. Under either forecast scenario, the state's pool of available borrowable funds at year-end, forecast at $19 billion, is above the $17.4 billion forecast when the FY 2011 - 12 notes were issued. Under the baseline forecast, cash receipts are forecast to rise 13% from actual FY 2011 - 12 receipts, to $99.2 billion, with the revenue impact of temporary taxes benefiting cash flows beginning in January 2013. Disbursements would rise 6.7%, to $95.2 billion. Under the trigger forecast, cash receipts would rise 3.8%, to $91.1 billion, and disbursements would rise 0.1%, to $89.3 billion. The $6 billion in trigger cuts would be implemented beginning in January 2013, although as with other budgeted solutions Fitch believes full implementation of all triggered cuts may not be achievable. Under either scenario, the state has assumed that only portions of cash receipts from the budgeted dissolution of local redevelopment agencies and from savings contingent on federal approval are received during the fiscal year. Despite the state's slow emergence from the recession, actions taken in recent years have materially expanded the state's discretion to manage the timing of payments and have augmented borrowable funds available for maturing notes, key factors supporting the note rating. Deferrals of disbursements within FY 2012 - 13 provide $2.7 billion in flexibility, and the state has additional unused authorization for deferrals. Other deferrals from one fiscal year into the following have continued, and include $8.2 billion to $10.4 billion (in the baseline and trigger forecasts, respectively) in public education spending to be deferred into FY 2013 - 14. Legislative and administrative action to expand borrowable funds yielded an estimated $2.5 billion in additional borrowables in FY 2011 - 12. The 2012 - 13 notes are nearly double the $5.4 billion in 2011 -12 series A notes issued a year ago. Actual FY 2011 - 12 cash receipts underperformed the state's initial forecast from the start of the fiscal year, the result of the state's inclusion of $4 billion in 'unallocated' receipts in the adopted budget. Although the state implemented $880 million in triggered cuts, below the level it originally sought, erosion of revenues