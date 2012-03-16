(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its short-term 'A-1' rating to BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund Inc.'s (the fund's) $29.6 million variable-rate demand preferred shares (VRDP shares) series W-7. The short-term rating on the VRDP shares is based on our short-term issuer credit rating on Morgan Stanley Bank N.A. ('A-1'), the liquidity provider under the VRDP purchase agreement. The short-term rating addresses the timely repayment of the VRDP shares' liquidation preferences in the event of an optional or mandatory tender. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

