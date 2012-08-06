(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Quadrivio Finance Srl 2009's class A notes, as follows: Class A (ISIN IT0004485063): downgraded to 'AA+sf' from 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; Off Rating Watch Negative (RWN) The rating action follows the downgrade of Banca IMI S.p.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-'/Negative/'F2' in February 2012 and the revision of the transaction documentation. Fitch placed the notes on RWN on 20 February 2012 following the downgrade of Banca IMI's IDR, which acts the swap provider in the transaction. According to the transaction documentation, Banca IMI was expected to implement remedial action, but opted otherwise (see "Fitch Placed Quadrivio Finance S.r.l. on RWN", dated 20 February 2012). In May 2012, Banca IMI S.p.A. amended the swap documentation stating that remedial actions will be implemented upon the downgrade of the swap counterparty below the 'A-'/'F2' threshold. In Fitch's view, the revision of the transaction documentation is no longer commensurate with a 'AAAsf' rating on the class A notes, and the agency has therefore downgraded the rating of the notes to 'AA+sf'. If the bank's ratings are further downgraded, Fitch would expect remedial actions to be implemented in line with the updated transaction documentation. Fitch considers the swap agreement material from a liquidity perspective, since the transaction does not include a reserve fund or a liquidity facility. The swap would cover liquidity shortfalls in case of payment interruption, as well as payments due on loans in payment holiday or those that have been subject to renegotiations. Credit support for the class A notes is provided by subordination from the unrated class B notes. The high deleveraging of the underlying portfolio and the full utilisation of excess spread towards the redemption of the notes has led to a strong build-up in credit enhancement (CE). As of the February 2012 interest payment date (IPD), CE was 27.1% compared to 17% at transaction close. The performance of the pool, which comprises a mix of residential (78.1% as of the same IPD) and commercial loans (21.9%), remains in line with Fitch's initial expectations, with arrears and defaults reporting stable trends. This is reflected in the Stable Outlook on the rating of the notes. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were investor and servicer reports as well as the executed documents from Banca IMI S.p.A. Applicable criteria, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance, dated 12 August 2011; 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated 06 June 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 07 June 2012; 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 30 July 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.

Criteria

Regulatory

Form NRSRO

Terms Of Use

Endorsement Policy

Privacy Policy

Code of Ethics

Site Index

Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training (New York Ratings Team)