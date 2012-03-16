(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB-' rating on $165 million senior notes due 2020 ($85.9 million outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011) at OrCal Geothermal Inc. (OrCal) due to continued strong plant operations, satisfactory revenue contracts, and current and projected financial metrics within the rating category. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative based primarily on reduced variable expenses and significant planned enhancements at Heber 1 to be financed by the sponsor over the next 12-18 months. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Reduced Expense Projections: Total expenses fell in 2011 after rising considerably in 2008 through 2010, primarily due to increased variable operating and maintenance (O&M) expenses. Revised operating procedures support lower projected expenses. --Actively Managed Stable Resource: OrCal's optimization of its geothermal assets continues to yield production at or slightly above expectations. Overall production in 2011 met projections despite output reductions at Heber 1, OrCal's oldest plant. Some production losses are expected over the life of the debt, and are anticipated in the expected operating cash flow. --Revenue Contracts Exposed to Variable Pricing: As expected, close to 84% of OrCal's energy revenues will be exposed to variable Short-Run-Avoided-Cost (SRAC) energy pricing beginning in May 2012. Fitch employed the new SRAC calculation recently adopted in California in the base and rating cases for the rating. Capacity payments continue to be fixed. --Projected Metrics Within Rating Category: Actual debt service coverage in 2011 was in line with Fitch's projections of 2.00 times (x). The Fitch rating case yields an average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) through 2020 of 1.55x, which is consistent with the affirmed rating for a contracted thermal power plant. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Accelerated Production Decreases at Heber 1: Faster decreases in output than currently expected at this plant could negatively affect cash flows for debt service and result in negative rating action. --Lower Natural Gas Prices: Gas prices, a major input of the SRAC formula, below current Fitch forecasts would negatively affect SRAC energy prices, and could result in negative rating action. --Reduced SRAC Exposure After 2015: OrCal is striving to extend or replace its largest revenue contract which matures in 2015. A new contract without SRAC pricing could result in positive rating action. SECURITY The secured notes are collateralized by a first priority lien on the accounts, revenues, project agreements, real and personal property of Orcal, and all the equity interests in the project. CREDIT UPDATE One of the main drivers of Fitch's revised Outlook to Stable is lower expense forecasts. Current expense projections are consistent with 2011 actual expenses, which were over 20% lower than 2010, largely due to revised well maintenance processes. Fitch views the lower variable costs as sustainable. Fitch inflated the revised costs by 10% in the rating case and found debt coverage to be consistent with the current rating. Extensive planned capital enhancements at Heber 1 are another main driver of the revised Outlook to Stable. Heber 1 has been showing typical geothermal fluid losses over the last few years that have reduced its production. OrCal is addressing the performance of Heber 1 by drilling new wells over the next 12-18 months with the expectation of bringing on incremental production in the coming years, which Fitch views as supportive of the current rating. In addition, the sponsor is planning significant discretionary modernizations of the turbine and generator equipment as well as balance of plant upgrades that could benefit Heber 1 longer term. The production enhancements at Heber 1 are expected to be paid through an existing subordinated loan agreement from the sponsor. The same subordinated loan agreement also provided capital for discretionary enhancements in 2007 and 2008. Fitch views the subordinated funding favorably, and believes it approximates de facto equity investments from the sponsor. Other credit developments include the switch to SRAC pricing under OrCal's revenue contracts this year. As expected, two purchase power agreements (PPAs) with Southern California Edison (SCE; 'A-'/Stable Outlook) convert to variable market-based SRAC pricing in May. These PPAs currently feature fixed energy prices on close to 84% of OrCal's revenues. A new SRAC pricing formula, implemented in California in January 2012, removes much of the uncertainty surrounding the SRAC calculation. While Fitch forecasts that OrCal's energy pricing could fall as much as 35% from the current fixed price regime, rating case metrics incorporate the price declines and support the current rating. Fitch analyzed new SRAC legislation in the state of California in a research report, 'California's Latest Clean Energy Push' which can be accessed on the Fitch website at www.fitchratings.com. Finally, OrCal is negotiating with various parties to sign a new PPA to replace an SRAC-based PPA that expires in 2015 for 48% of the project's total capacity. Fitch notes that OrCal's status as a qualifying facility and a base-load renewable generator puts its power in demand in California. Fitch believes OrCal will receive at least the SRAC energy pricing from an off-taker in California even after the PPA expires. Execution of a new revenue contract, however, could be positive for the credit depending on the terms. OrCal is a special-purpose company created to acquire the Heber 1 and Heber 2 geothermal power facilities (the Heber power plants) located in Imperial County, CA. The Heber power plants sell electric energy and capacity to SCE under two separate Standard Offer No. 4 PPAs expiring 2015 and 2023. OrCal also owns the Gould 1 and Gould 2 plants which consist of a series of upgrades designed to enhance production and operating efficiency at the Heber power plants. The Heber South power plant, which became operational in 2008, supplies energy to Southern California Public Power Authority under a separate fixed-price PPA. OrCal is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Ormat Technologies, Inc., a vertically integrated owner and developer of geothermal and other recovered energy projects. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 