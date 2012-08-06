(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Quadrivio 2012 SME S.r.l.'s notes final ratings as follows: EUR1,740.0m Class A (ISIN IT 0004844673): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative The rating of the class A notes addresses the timely payment of interest and repayment of principal by legal final maturity in October 2060. The transaction is a static cash flow securitisation of a EUR2,770.5m portfolio of loans granted to Italian small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) originated by Credito Valtellinese, Credito Artigiano, Cassa di Risparmio di Fano and Credito Siciliano, four banks of the Credito Valtellinese group (CreVal, 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'). The rating of the class A notes is based on collateral quality, available credit enhancement and transaction structural features. The class A notes benefit from 37.2% credit enhancement provided by the subordination of the unrated class B notes and by an amortizing cash reserve. At closing, the fully funded cash reserve was equal to 3.5% of the class A notes outstanding balance and is subject to a floor equal to 50% of the initial cash reserve amount. There is no principal deficiency ledger mechanism in the transaction. All excess spread is used to amortise the most senior class of notes regardless of the level of defaults. The class A notes' Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's Outlook on the Republic of Italy ('A-'/Negative/'F2'). See "Fitch: SF Impact of Spanish, Italian & Irish Sovereign Rating Actions", dated 1 Feb 2012 at www.fitchratings.com, for details of Fitch's view on the link between sovereign Issuer Default Ratings and structured finance ratings for eurozone countries. The transaction is exposed to interest rate risk due to the mismatch between the fixed rate paid on the portfolio (which may be up to 9.6% of the portfolio) and the floating rate paid on the notes. The floating portion of the portfolio also remains exposed to the reset rate risk of the floating indexes. Fitch adjusted its analysis to take these risks into account. Creval acts as the portfolio servicer in the transaction whereas each originator acts as the sub-servicer for its own originated sub-portfolio. Servicer continuity risk is mitigated by structural features including a dedicated cash reserve and back-up servicer facilitator who assists the issuer to appoint a back-servicer upon downgrade of CreVal below 'BBB-'. Fitch notes that key counterparty roles in the transaction are performed by third parties, limiting the transaction's exposure to the originators. Securitisation Services (unrated) acts as the back-up servicer facilitator and BNP Paribas Securities Services ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') acts as Italian and English account bank through its Milan and London branches respectively. The EUR2,770.5m portfolio, as of 26 May 2012, is granular and consists of 7,911 loans to 5,555 obligor groups. The largest obligor group accounts for 0.49% of the portfolio notional and the largest ten obligor groups represent 4.39% of the portfolio. A new issue report, including a rating sensitivity analysis and a comparison of the transaction's representations and warranties to those Fitch considers typical for European SME transactions will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: The information used to assign these ratings was largely based on CreVal 's observed historical default and recovery rates from 2006 to 2011, CreVal's internal rating system and loan-by-loan portfolio data. Applicable criteria 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 1 June 2012; 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs', dated 10 August 2011; 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' dated 15 September 2011; and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO here Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs here Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions here (New York Ratings Team)