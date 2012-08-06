(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to New Castle County, Delaware (the county): --$53.6 million general obligation (GO) bonds, series 2012A at 'AAA'; --$47.5 million GO bonds, series 2012B at 'AAA'; --$7.8 million GO bonds, series 2012C at 'AAA'. Proceeds of the sale are for the purpose of funding $10.5 million for county capital improvements and $43.1 million for county sewer rehabilitation projects. In addition, a portion of the bonds will be refunding $50 million in general fund debt and $5.2 million in sewer debt for cost savings without extending the final maturity. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$144.8 million GO bonds at 'AAA'; The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are general obligations of the county backed by its full faith, credit, and unlimited taxing power. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOUND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The county continues to maintain very high reserve levels, with an unrestricted fund balance (the sum of the unassigned, assigned, and committed fund balance under GASB 54) of $97 million or more than 50% of spending. The county expects to report near balanced operating results for the recently concluded 2012 fiscal year. FISCAL 2013 BUDGET BALANCED: Prior year property tax increases have been the key to stabilization of finances and positive financial results of recent years, and the adoption of a fiscal 2013 budget preserves existing reserves. The county's multi-year financial forecast depicts relatively modest deficits for fiscals 2014 and 2015 compared to prior years. ECONOMIC PROFILE REMAINS STRONG: The county's diverse economy has successfully absorbed downsizing in the automobile sector, with new growth in the health, sciences, and financial services sectors. Economic indicators remain sound, with wealth levels above average and unemployment rates below the national average. LOW DEBT BURDEN: The debt burden is projected to remain low due to manageable capital needs and prudent debt policies. FUTURE RETIREE COSTS WELL FUNDED: The county's pensions are well funded and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are manageable. CREDIT PROFILE SOUND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY The county achieved an operating surplus (after transfers) in to the general fund in both fiscals 2010 and 2011 following a cumulative $35.9 million use of fund balance stemming from consecutive operating deficits in fiscals 2007 - 2009. The draw on reserves during this period was largely budgeted in order to stave off more severe service cuts and/or revenue increases during the height of the recession. The draws during fiscals 2007 - 2009 were precipitated by shortfalls in the county's real estate transfer tax (RTT) revenues. This revenue stream, which represents approximately 10% of the current general fund budget, fell significantly from $40.4 million in fiscal 2006 to $16.8 million in fiscal 2009. The RTT has stabilized somewhat since fiscal 2009, but the county has also taken a more conservative budget approach with respect to this item to more accurately gauge collections. Recognizing the unsustainable nature of its fund balance use the county imposed a 25% increase in the property tax rate effective fiscal 2010 to restore balance to operations. Property taxes account for approximately 75% of the general fund revenue base. Taxes are not subject to statutory or charter limitation, collection rates remain very high (99% or better on an overall basis), and the tax base is very diverse (the top ten taxpayers represent less than 9% of assessed valuation (AV)). On the expenditure side, in fiscal 2011 management implemented several cost controls which included renegotiating contracts with the county's energy supplier ($0.3 million in savings), a 5% salary rollback ($4.6 million), and a soft hiring freeze. As noted previously, the county's fiscal 2011 unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned as per GASB 54) totaled $97 million or a very high 53% of spending. The county's policy requires that reserves equal at least 20% of estimated revenues. The fiscal 2012 budget was balanced without the use of reserves. Management reports no major variances and expects to report year-end results at or close to budget. The adopted fiscal 2013 budget does not appropriate the use of fund balance. Furthermore, the fiscal 2013 budget includes no tax rate increase. The county will continue to fund 130 - 140 vacant positions, leaving the county with the flexibility to cut those positions if necessary. LOW DEBT BURDEN Overall debt levels are low at $1,068 per capita, or 2.6% of market value (MV), and amortization is average, with 53% of principal retiring within 10 years. Fiscal 2013 budgeted general fund debt service is equal to $23.1 million or a slightly above average 13.3% of budgeted spending. Overall debt levels are expected to remain low given the county's conservative debt policies and limited bonding plans. The county's fiscal 2013 - 2018 capital improvement plan (CIP) totals $238.6 million, and will be funded through several sources, which include bonds, federal and state funds and grants, and impact fees. A majority of the CIP, or 87.4%, is dedicated to sewer rehabilitation projects. FUTURE RETIREE COSTS WELL FUNDED The county's pension plans remain well funded. On an aggregate basis, the county's four general employee pension plans are 87% funded, using the county's 7.75% assumed investment rate. Adjusting for Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumption, funding remains satisfactory at 80%. The county lowered its assumed rate of return to 7.5% effective July 1, 2012, for its four general employee plans (representing approximately one-half of the county's combined pension liability) and resulting in a higher annual pension cost. However, the budget impact of this change was largely offset by negotiated concessions with labor. OPEB liabilities are manageable. The county funds OPEB on a pay-as-you-go basis, which in fiscal 2011 was $12.9 million or around 7% of general fund spending. The amount paid for the year was slightly more than half of the actuarial annual required contribution. ECONOMIC PROFILE REMAINS STRONG New Castle County is the northernmost of the state's three counties and includes the cities of Newark (GO bonds rated 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) and Wilmington (GO bonds rated 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook). The county has traditionally benefited from a broad mix of employment, including several major chemical facilities, technology and research centers, a sizable government sector, the University of Delaware, and a large financial services industry. There are also several significant ongoing economic development projects in other sectors, including healthcare and banking. The county also has seen the recent expansions of Amazon and the regional shopping mall (Christiana Mall). The county's unemployment rate has declined to 6.6% for May 2012 from 7.0% the year prior and compares favorably with the state (6.4%) and national (7.9%) averages. Income levels register comfortably above the state and the nation. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, and the National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported