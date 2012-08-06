(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to New Castle
County, Delaware (the county):
--$53.6 million general obligation (GO) bonds, series 2012A at 'AAA';
--$47.5 million GO bonds, series 2012B at 'AAA';
--$7.8 million GO bonds, series 2012C at 'AAA'.
Proceeds of the sale are for the purpose of funding $10.5 million for county
capital improvements and $43.1 million for county sewer rehabilitation projects.
In addition, a portion of the bonds will be refunding $50 million in general
fund debt and $5.2 million in sewer debt for cost savings without extending the
final maturity.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$144.8 million GO bonds at 'AAA';
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the county backed by its full faith,
credit, and unlimited taxing power.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOUND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The county continues to maintain very high reserve
levels, with an unrestricted fund balance (the sum of the unassigned, assigned,
and committed fund balance under GASB 54) of $97 million or more than 50% of
spending. The county expects to report near balanced operating results for the
recently concluded 2012 fiscal year.
FISCAL 2013 BUDGET BALANCED: Prior year property tax increases have been the key
to stabilization of finances and positive financial results of recent years, and
the adoption of a fiscal 2013 budget preserves existing reserves. The county's
multi-year financial forecast depicts relatively modest deficits for fiscals
2014 and 2015 compared to prior years.
ECONOMIC PROFILE REMAINS STRONG: The county's diverse economy has successfully
absorbed downsizing in the automobile sector, with new growth in the health,
sciences, and financial services sectors. Economic indicators remain sound, with
wealth levels above average and unemployment rates below the national average.
LOW DEBT BURDEN: The debt burden is projected to remain low due to manageable
capital needs and prudent debt policies.
FUTURE RETIREE COSTS WELL FUNDED: The county's pensions are well funded and
other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are manageable.
CREDIT PROFILE
SOUND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
The county achieved an operating surplus (after transfers) in to the general
fund in both fiscals 2010 and 2011 following a cumulative $35.9 million use of
fund balance stemming from consecutive operating deficits in fiscals 2007 -
2009. The draw on reserves during this period was largely budgeted in order to
stave off more severe service cuts and/or revenue increases during the height of
the recession.
The draws during fiscals 2007 - 2009 were precipitated by shortfalls in the
county's real estate transfer tax (RTT) revenues. This revenue stream, which
represents approximately 10% of the current general fund budget, fell
significantly from $40.4 million in fiscal 2006 to $16.8 million in fiscal 2009.
The RTT has stabilized somewhat since fiscal 2009, but the county has also taken
a more conservative budget approach with respect to this item to more accurately
gauge collections.
Recognizing the unsustainable nature of its fund balance use the county imposed
a 25% increase in the property tax rate effective fiscal 2010 to restore balance
to operations. Property taxes account for approximately 75% of the general fund
revenue base. Taxes are not subject to statutory or charter limitation,
collection rates remain very high (99% or better on an overall basis), and the
tax base is very diverse (the top ten taxpayers represent less than 9% of
assessed valuation (AV)).
On the expenditure side, in fiscal 2011 management implemented several cost
controls which included renegotiating contracts with the county's energy
supplier ($0.3 million in savings), a 5% salary rollback ($4.6 million), and a
soft hiring freeze. As noted previously, the county's fiscal 2011 unrestricted
general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned as per GASB
54) totaled $97 million or a very high 53% of spending. The county's policy
requires that reserves equal at least 20% of estimated revenues.
The fiscal 2012 budget was balanced without the use of reserves. Management
reports no major variances and expects to report year-end results at or close to
budget. The adopted fiscal 2013 budget does not appropriate the use of fund
balance. Furthermore, the fiscal 2013 budget includes no tax rate increase. The
county will continue to fund 130 - 140 vacant positions, leaving the county with
the flexibility to cut those positions if necessary.
LOW DEBT BURDEN
Overall debt levels are low at $1,068 per capita, or 2.6% of market value (MV),
and amortization is average, with 53% of principal retiring within 10 years.
Fiscal 2013 budgeted general fund debt service is equal to $23.1 million or a
slightly above average 13.3% of budgeted spending. Overall debt levels are
expected to remain low given the county's conservative debt policies and limited
bonding plans.
The county's fiscal 2013 - 2018 capital improvement plan (CIP) totals $238.6
million, and will be funded through several sources, which include bonds,
federal and state funds and grants, and impact fees. A majority of the CIP, or
87.4%, is dedicated to sewer rehabilitation projects.
FUTURE RETIREE COSTS WELL FUNDED
The county's pension plans remain well funded. On an aggregate basis, the
county's four general employee pension plans are 87% funded, using the county's
7.75% assumed investment rate. Adjusting for Fitch's more conservative 7%
discount rate assumption, funding remains satisfactory at 80%. The county
lowered its assumed rate of return to 7.5% effective July 1, 2012, for its four
general employee plans (representing approximately one-half of the county's
combined pension liability) and resulting in a higher annual pension cost.
However, the budget impact of this change was largely offset by negotiated
concessions with labor.
OPEB liabilities are manageable. The county funds OPEB on a pay-as-you-go basis,
which in fiscal 2011 was $12.9 million or around 7% of general fund spending.
The amount paid for the year was slightly more than half of the actuarial annual
required contribution.
ECONOMIC PROFILE REMAINS STRONG
New Castle County is the northernmost of the state's three counties and includes
the cities of Newark (GO bonds rated 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) and
Wilmington (GO bonds rated 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook). The county has
traditionally benefited from a broad mix of employment, including several major
chemical facilities, technology and research centers, a sizable government
sector, the University of Delaware, and a large financial services industry.
There are also several significant ongoing economic development projects in
other sectors, including healthcare and banking. The county also has seen the
recent expansions of Amazon and the regional shopping mall (Christiana Mall).
The county's unemployment rate has declined to 6.6% for May 2012 from 7.0% the
year prior and compares favorably with the state (6.4%) and national (7.9%)
averages. Income levels register comfortably above the state and the nation.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, and the National Association of Realtors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported