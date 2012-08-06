NEW YORK, Aug 6 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B-' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the proposed $250 million of senior notes due 2020 to be co-issued by WaveDivision Escrow Corp. and WaveDivision Escrow LLC, subsidiaries of Kirkland, Wash.-based cable service provider WaveDivision Holdings LLC. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. The proposed notes will be assumed by WaveDivision Holdings LLC and WaveDivision Holdings Corp. if the escrow conditions have been met. We expect proceeds to then be used, along with a new $471 million term loan and $202 million equity contribution from Oak Hill Capital and GI Partners, to fund the acquisition of Wave by the private-quity sponsors. Inclusive of management's reinvestment of $40 million of equity, the transaction is valued at around $925 million. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Wave, published July 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) We had assumed the $250 million note issuance in our recent assignment of ratings to Wave, so our financial risk assessment is unchanged. The ratings reflect what we consider a "fair" business risk profile and a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Pro forma debt to EBITDA is elevated, at about 6.7x, including realized synergies from the recently acquired assets from Broadstripe in the Northwest U.S. In addition to the company's high leverage, our financial risk profile assessment includes our expectation for future debt-financed acquisitions and potential dividends to its shareholders, which could constrain longer term leverage improvement, notwithstanding our expectations for mid-single-digit EBITDA growth. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST WaveDivision Holdings LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings WaveDivision Escrow Corp. WaveDivision Escrow LLC Senior Unsecured $250 mil nts due 2020 B-

Recovery Rating 6 (New York ratings team)