-- U.S.-based Ecolab Inc. is issuing $500 million in unsecured notes.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB+' rating to the new issue.

-- Our existing ratings on Ecolab, including the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged.

-- The stable outlook indicates our expectation that the company will maintain credit quality following the recent acquisition of Nalco Holding Co. despite prospects for slow economic growth. Rating Action On Aug. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+' rating to Ecolab Inc.'s proposed $500 million of unsecured notes due 2015. Our ratings on Ecolab, including the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. The outlook is stable. Rationale Our ratings on Ecolab Inc. reflect the company's excellent business risk profile as a global leader in a service-oriented specialty chemical market segment for a range of services and applications. The ratings also reflect the company's significant financial risk profile, which offsets its business risk profile strengths to some extent. The company's recent year-end 2011 acquisition of the Nalco Holding Co. has strengthened the business risk profile. In our view, the acquisition added a high-EBITDA-margin business with good growth prospects and favorable long-term demand fundamentals. It significantly expands the firm's market opportunities while retaining its leading market shares, expanding diversity, and leveraging its research and development and technological strengths. The acquired service-intensive product offerings complement Ecolab's own service-oriented strategic focus, which has been important to achieving consistently high profitability. The acquisition also provides the company with cross-selling opportunities. Ecolab is a global leader in products and services relating to cleaning, sanitizing, food safety, and infection prevention control. Following the acquisition, Ecolab is also a global leader in chemicals, equipment, and process improvement services for raw water and wastewater treatment. Ecolab's businesses benefit from favorable long-term global trends (including sustained economic growth and development around the world), demographic trends (including increasing standards of living), and the scarcity of water--all raising awareness of the company's services and products. A key credit strength is the relative predictability and consistency of operating results, which arises in part from the firm's high proportion of recurring business, its strong value proposition to customers, and the ability to pass on cost increases to customers through effective pricing strategies and a highly developed sales force. As a result, we believe that Ecolab can maintain EBITDA margins in the 18% to 22% levels throughout the business cycle. Other business strengths of the company include its global sales force and access to a worldwide distribution network. These provide considerable competitive advantages in a service-oriented business and have contributed to its well-entrenched market leadership position in a fragmented industry. The company's operations are geographically well diversified, providing it with global growth opportunities. Revenues outside of the U.S. constitute more than 45% of total revenues. Management fortifies the company's competitive position by extending its proprietary technology to create new applications and products. Standard & Poor's believes that the acquisition-related increase in debt and $1 billion in announced share repurchases have added to the financial risk at the company. As of June 30, 2012, Ecolab was yet to repurchase about $279 million of shares as part of this program. On a pro forma basis, incorporating the past 12 months of Nalco earnings and cash flows, we estimate the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be roughly 20%, compared with about 56% pre-acquisition as of Sept. 30, 2011. Based on our operating forecast for the combined company, we expect this ratio will strengthen to 25% to 30% over the next several quarters. Ecolab's demonstrated ability to generate cash provides a critical underpinning to the ratings. This, along with the company's track record of steady operational earnings despite weak economic growth, supports our view that leverage-related credit measures will strengthen in 2012 through 2013. We believe the ratings will also withstand the integration and execution risks associated with an acquisition that is large relative to Ecolab's existing operations. The company has historically integrated smaller acquisitions into its operations effectively. Liquidity We view Ecolab's liquidity as "strong." The company's $1.5 billion revolving credit facility maturing 2016 is a key source of operational liquidity. Cash balances as of June 30, 2012, were about $304 million. The company's $1 billion revolving credit facility maturing September 2012 is unutilized. We base our ratings on the following expectations:

-- Based on our forecasts, sources of liquidity, not including one-year facilities, will exceed uses by 1.5x or more;

-- Net sources and covenant cushions would be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA or a 25% increase in debt;

-- On a pro forma basis, we expect the company to generate moderate free cash flows after meeting working capital and capital spending requirements;

-- Ecolab would likely absorb high-impact, low-probability shocks based on positive cash flow from operations and available liquidity; and

Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Ecolab's competitive strengths will support consistent operating results despite the prospects for slow economic growth. We expect the company to successfully manage the challenges of integrating a large acquisition relative to its previous operations. We also believe that the company will generate free cash flow to support gradual debt reduction, and we assume management will continue to support improvement in leverage-related credit metrics. We could lower the ratings if integration challenges result in deteriorating operating performance or increased debt without indication of near-term improvement. This could happen if revenues remain flat and EBITDA margins decline to 17% or lower, which would result in the ratio of FFO to total debt at or below 20%. We could consider a one-notch upgrade if Ecolab integrates Nalco and derives synergies faster than we anticipate, so that EBITDA improves well above our expectations in the 20% area. In such a scenario, we would expect FFO to total debt to improve to above 25% and remain at these levels, partly as a result of operating gains and management's financial policies.

