Overview

-- Louisiana-based H&E Equipment Services Inc. has announced its intention to refinance its existing senior unsecured notes due 2016 and pay a $246 million dividend to shareholders.

-- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on H&E.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' issue and '5' recovery ratings to the proposed new $480 million senior unsecured notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's improving earnings will result in leverage close to our expectation of 3x at the end of 2012. Rating Action On Aug. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Baton Rouge, La.-based H&E Equipment Services Inc., a provider of construction equipment rental services. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating to the proposed new $480 million senior unsecured notes. The recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation of a modest (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario. The company is also increasing the size of its unrated asset-backed revolver to $403 million from $320 million. The company will use proceeds from the new notes and about $30 million drawn under the revolver to redeem the existing $250 million senior unsecured notes, pay a $246 million dividend to shareholders, and pay transaction and related fees. Rationale The affirmation reflects our expectation that H&E will continue to benefit from positive trends in the equipment rental industry and reduce pro forma leverage to about 3.2x total debt to EBITDA by the end of 2012 from about 3.7x. The dividend indicates a more aggressive financial policy than we previously expected. However, the company has on average historically maintained relatively low leverage for the rating, and we believe it will reduce leverage to similar levels as earnings grow. Our forecast assumes the following:

-- The U.S. does not enter a recession, the odds of which Standard & Poor's currently estimates to be 25%;

-- Real nonresidential construction grows about 3% in 2012 and flattens in 2013;

-- The price of oil remains at a level at which energy-related activity remains stable;

-- Contractors tend to rent versus buy equipment because of market uncertainty;

-- EBITDA margins remain greater than 20% in 2012 and 2013; and

-- Higher capital expenditures result in negative free cash flow in 2012 and 2013. Our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" primarily reflects H&E's participation in the cyclical, highly competitive, and fragmented equipment rental sector. Its presence as one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the U.S. will likely continue to temper this factor. H&E has three main business segments: equipment rentals, new and used equipment sales, and parts and services. The company has 63 full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain (in the western U.S.), Southwest, Gulf Coast, West Coast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions. Although H&E is a public company, its directors and management own about 21% of the company. Similar to many equipment rental companies, H&E's performance is closely tied to the nonresidential construction spending cycle. Nonresidential construction spending has deteriorated meaningfully since late 2008, and we expect it to remain weak in 2012 and 2013. However, conditions in the equipment rental industry have improved since 2011, partly because of contractors' preference for renting (versus buying) equipment when projects are relatively scarce or uncertain. Also, equipment rental companies are benefiting from strength in some industrial end markets, especially those related to energy. Over the long term, we expect contractors to continue outsourcing their equipment needs. H&E's second-quarter rental revenues increased 26% from the previous year, partly as a result of industrial activity and a modest pickup in commercial construction. An 11% increase in rental rates from the previous year contributed to higher profitability: H&E's EBITDA margin was 22% as of June 30, 2012, up from 16% 12 months prior. H&E's lower-margin distribution business results in lower overall margins than those of most pure-play equipment rental companies. H&E's financial risk profile is "aggressive." During periods of strength in the equipment rental industry, we expect companies to maintain relatively low leverage so that they have cushion to absorb the next downturn. As of June 30, 2012, total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for the present value of operating leases) was about 2.1x, better than our expectation of about 3x. With this transaction, the company will increase leverage to about 3.7x, but we expect it to reduce leverage to about 3.2x at the end of 2012 and less than 3x by the end of 2013. We expect the company to continue to invest in its fleet in 2012 and 2013. H&E's capital spending declined significantly in 2009 when demand declined during the recession. As end markets begin to improve, equipment rental companies generally increase capital spending in anticipation of greater demand. Consistent with this pattern, we believe H&E's free cash flow will be negative in 2012 and 2013. However, we believe the company can manage capital spending more effectively than some of its peers because it maintains a relatively young fleet--the average fleet age has remained steady at about 40 months. Liquidity We believe H&E has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the next 12 to 18 months, even if its EBITDA declines unexpectedly. Pro forma for the transaction, the company will have minimal upcoming debt maturities. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months;

-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%; and

-- We believe the company could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. Pro forma for the transaction, the company will have about $4 million in cash and $281 million available under its $403 million asset-based revolving credit facility, maturing in 2017. The facility is subject to maximum leverage and minimum fixed-charge coverage ratios when availability falls below $50 million. The proposed $480 million senior notes are due in 2022. We expect H&E to maintain adequate liquidity despite increased capital spending and the resulting negative free cash flow in 2012 and 2013. Recovery analysis Please see Standard & Poor's upcoming recovery report on H&E, to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The outlook is stable. We base the ratings and outlook on the assumption that key end-market nonresidential construction will grow slowly in 2012 and flatten in 2013 but that H&E will continue to experience good demand because of contractor uncertainty and strength in energy-related markets. These conditions should allow the company to maintain margins above 20% and reduce leverage to less than 3x within 12 to 18 months. However, we could lower the ratings if we believe a recession in the U.S. could weaken nonresidential construction markets further or result in lower demand from industrial customers. For instance, if we believe the U.S. is likely to enter a recession and nonresidential construction is likely to contract 5%, which could result in leverage above 3.5x for a sustained period, we could lower the ratings. The company's weak business risk profi