OVERVIEW
-- ALM V Ltd./ALM V LLC's note issuance is a cash flow CLO securitization
of a revolving pool comprising primarily broadly syndicated senior-secured
loans.
-- We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A-1 notes following the
transaction's effective date as of May 23, 2012.
-- The "effective date" for a CLO transaction is typically the earlier of
the date on which the transaction acquires the target level of portfolio
collateral and the date defined in the transaction documents.
-- When requested, Standard & Poor's will analyze the information
provided by the trustee and determine whether it believes a rating affirmation
is appropriate. Historically, many CLOs transaction documents contain
provisions that require the trustee to request the rating agencies to affirm
the closing date ratings within a certain timeframe after the effective date
has occurred.
-- The effective date report provides a summary of certain collateral
characteristics and liability ratings at the effective and closing dates.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' rating on ALM V Ltd./ALM V LLC's $273.00 million
floating-rate notes following the transaction's effective date as of May 23,
2012.
Most U.S. cash flow collateralized debt obligations (CLOs) close before
purchasing the full amount of their targeted level of portfolio collateral. On
the closing date, the collateral manager typically covenants to purchase the
remaining collateral within the guidelines specified in the transaction
documents to reach the target level of portfolio collateral. Typically, the
CLO transaction documents specify a date by which the targeted level of
portfolio collateral must be reached. The "effective date" for a CLO
transaction is usually the earlier of the date on which the transaction
acquires the target level of portfolio collateral, or the date defined in the
transaction documents. Most transaction documents contain provisions directing
the trustee to request the rating agencies that have issued ratings upon
closing to affirm the ratings issued on the closing date after reviewing the
effective date portfolio (typically referred to as an "effective date rating
affirmation").
An effective date rating affirmation reflects our opinion that the portfolio
collateral purchased by the issuer, as reported to us by the trustee and
collateral manager, in combination with the transaction's structure, provides
sufficient credit support to maintain the ratings that we assigned on the
transaction's closing date. The effective date reports provide a summary of
certain information that we used in our analysis and the results of our review
based on the information presented to us.
We believe the transaction may see some benefit from allowing a window of time
after the closing date for the collateral manager to acquire the remaining
assets for a CLO transaction. This window of time is typically referred to as
a "ramp-up period." Because some CLO transactions may acquire most of their
assets from the new issue leveraged loan market, the ramp-up period may give
collateral managers the flexibility to acquire a more diverse portfolio of
assets.
For a CLO that has not purchased its full target level of portfolio collateral
by the closing date, our ratings on the closing date and prior to our
effective date review are generally based on the application of our criteria
to a combination of purchased collateral, collateral committed to be
purchased, and the indicative portfolio of assets provided to us by the
collateral manager, and may also reflect our assumptions about the
transaction's investment guidelines. This is because not all assets in the
portfolio have been purchased.
When we receive a request to issue an effective date rating affirmation, we
perform quantitative and qualitative analysis of the transaction in accordance
with our criteria to assess whether the initial ratings remain consistent with
the credit enhancement based on the effective date collateral portfolio. Our
analysis relies on the use of CDO Evaluator to estimate a scenario default
rate at each rating level based on the effective date portfolio, full cash
flow modeling to determine the appropriate percentile break-even default rate
at each rating level, the application of our supplemental tests, and the
analytical judgment of a rating committee. (For more information on our
criteria and our analytical tools, see "Update To Global Methodologies And
Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17,
2009.)
In our published effective date report, we discuss our analysis of the
information provided by the transaction's trustee and collateral manager in
support of their request for effective date rating affirmation. In most
instances, we intend to publish an effective date report each time we issue an
effective date rating affirmation on a publicly rated U.S. cash flow CLO.
On an ongoing basis after we issue an effective date rating affirmation, we
will periodically review whether, in our view, the current ratings on the
notes remain consistent with the credit quality of the assets, the credit
enhancement available to support the notes, and other factors, and take rating
actions as we deem necessary.
