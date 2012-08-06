Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Chelindbank's (Chelind) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+', and affirmed Primsotsbank (PSCB) and Snezhinskiy's (BS) Long-term IDRs at 'B' and 'B-', respectively. At the same time, PSCB's National Rating has been upgraded to 'BBB(rus)' from 'BBB-(rus)'. All of the ratings have Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: CHELIND'S LONG-TERM IDR AND VIABILITY RATING The upgrades of Chelind's Long-term IDR and Viability Rating (VR) reflect the bank's sustainable profitability, adequate capitalisation and conservative management, with a sufficient margin of safety in respect to both liquidity and the capital position. However, the ratings continue to also consider the bank's limited franchise, focused on the Chelyabinsk region of Russia whose metallurgy-based economy has been highly cyclical. Chelind's profitability remained solid in 2011, with a net interest margin of 7.8% and return on average assets of 2.5%. The bank managed to recover some of the crisis-driven loan impairment reserves, decreasing the non-performing loans (NPLs, loans overdue more than 90 days) ratio to 7% of the loan book at end-2011 (end-2010: 10%). The NPL ratio is inflated somewhat by historically low write offs, but reasonable collateral coverage should support recoveries. The bank's liquidity cushion is comfortable (cash and securities repoable with the central bank equal to 28% of customer funding at end-H112), while Chelind's well-established regional franchise has given it stable access to reasonably low-cost funding. The bank's capitalisation is solid (Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio of 20.4% at end-2011; 19.2% regulatory ratio at end-H112), although fixed assets, including revaluations, accounted for a significant 54.7% of FCC at end-2011. RATING SENSITIVITIES: CHELIND'S LONG-TERM IDR AND VIABILITY RATING Chelind's ratings could come under negative pressure if there was a significant change in business model and/or risk appetite, marked asset quality deterioration or an erosion of the bank's existing franchise and access to reasonably priced deposit funding. Upward potential is currently limited given the bank's narrow and concentrated franchise. RATING ACTION RATIONALE: PSCB's NATIONAL RATING, IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The upgrade of PSCB's National Long-Term Rating reflects the bank's solid profitability, somewhat better quality of recently issued corporate loans, reduced appetite for real estate lending and currently comfortable liquidity position. The affirmation of PSCB's Long-term IDR and VR reflects Fitch's view that the moderate improvements in the bank's profile make it a relatively stronger credit at the 'B' level, rather than warrant an upgrade of the Long-term IDR. RATING DRIVERS: PSCB's IDRs, NATIONAL RATING AND VIABILITY RATING PSCB's ratings reflect the bank's solid profitability, underpinned by high-yield retail lending and robust fee generation, and currently reasonable asset quality and liquidity. However, the ratings also consider PSCB's tight capitalisation, high borrower concentrations, rapid loan growth, some related party lending and potential contingent risks related to sister bank Levoberezniy (unrated). Fitch is still concerned over PSCB's high risk appetite in small and mid-sized corporate lending (150% growth in 2011) and unsecured consumer lending (50% growth in 2011). Despite PSCB's focus on small and medium sized customers, loan concentration is high, with the largest 25 borrowers comprising 30% of gross loans, equivalent 2.4x FCC at end-Q112. Reported related party lending comprised 11% of FCC at the same date. In addition, exposure to a formerly related party comprised 25% of FCC. Fitch understands the bank retains some influence on this company. However, the quality of some of the largest exposures has improved, giving Fitch some comfort about the quality of growth, and reported NPLs were a moderate 2.9% of gross loans at end-Q112, with 1.1% renegotiated. Loan impairment reserves provided 1.4x coverage of NPLs and renegotiated loans. The bank's capital has always been tightly managed, with a FCC/risk-weighted assets ratio of 12% at end-2011, and a regulatory total capital adequacy ratio of 11.5% at end-H112. The bank could increase regulatory loan impairment reserves up to only 6.8% of the gross loan book at end-H112 without breaching regulatory capital requirements. However, the bank has some flexibility to absorb losses through its large pre-impairment profit, which was equal to 7% of average loans in 2011. In addition, PSCB has demonstrated its ability to deleverage its balance sheet during a crisis, which is positive for both capital and liquidity flexibility. The bank's liquidity cushion (consisting of cash, net short-term interbank placements and securities eligible for CBR refinancing) comfortably covered 23% of customer accounts at end-Q112. In addition, liquidity is supported by the robust cash generation of the loan book, with monthly inflows equal to about 9% of customer accounts, and moderate deposit concentrations, with the largest 20 customers accounting for 17% of total accounts. Fitch views corporate governance risks as significant, due to the overlap of ownership and management functions, with the main shareholder acting as the bank's CEO. Potential risks also relate to Levoberezniy, which is nearly the same in size to PSCB, is managed quite aggressively and has a somewhat weaker credit profile compared with PSCB, in the agency's view. RATING SENSITIVITIES: PSCB's IDRs, NATIONAL RATING AND VIABILITY RATING PSCB's ratings could be upgraded if the bank strengthens its capitalisation, moderates its growth rates and continues to demonstrate reasonable asset quality as the loan book seasons. The ratings could be downgraded if there were significant relapses in asset quality, loan underwriting or corporate governance, or if the credit profile of Levoberezniy materially weakened. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: BS'S LONG-TERM IDR AND VIABILITY RATING BS's affirmation reflects the negligible changes to the bank's credit profile since the last review. The ratings consider the bank's narrow and primarily relationship-driven franchise, relatively high credit risks and significant borrower concentrations. However, the ratings also acknowledge the slightly improved depositor confidence in the bank, reflected in a broadly stabilised customer funding base. Liquidity adequately covered 35% of customer accounts at end-H112, which mitigates the long-term nature of the bank's real estate finance and residential mortgage exposures. BS's loan book contracted slightly in 2011, while NPLs increased to 14.7% as a result of two problematic, albeit reasonably reserved, exposures. BS's regulatory 16.9% capital ratio at end-H112 is modest given high lending concentrations (the largest 20 borrowers accounted for 1.8x equity at end-3M12), significant amount of relationship based lending and recent poor asset quality track record. RATING SENSITIVITIES: BS'S LONG-TERM IDR AND VIABILITY RATING BS's ratings could come under negative pressure in case of considerable deterioration of its asset quality metrics, a tightening of liquidity or increase in the riskiness of its lending. Upward movement would require significant improvement in asset quality, a deepening of the bank's franchise and a longer track record of sound performance. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: CHELIND, PSCB AND BS's SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The '5' Support Ratings and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floors of the three banks reflect their small size an