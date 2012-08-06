(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected its issue rating on US
Airways Inc.'s 2001-1 Class G pass-through certificates to 'BB' (sf) from
'BB/Negative' (sf). The 'BB' (sf) rating is based on the consolidated credit
quality of US Airways Group Inc. (B-/Stable/--, US Airways Inc.'s parent),
collateral coverage by aircraft that we believe US Airways would likely seek to
retain in any future bankruptcy proceeding, and legal and structural protections
available to the certificateholders. The withdrawal of the outlook reflects the
fact that our 'B' rating on MBIA Insurance Corp. (B/Negative/--), which insures
the
certificates, no longer determines our rating on the 2001-1G certificates.
RATINGS LIST
Outlook Withdrawn
To From
US Airways Inc.
2001-1 Class G pass-through certificates BB (sf) BB/Negative (sf)
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)