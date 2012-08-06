(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected its issue rating on US Airways Inc.'s 2001-1 Class G pass-through certificates to 'BB' (sf) from 'BB/Negative' (sf). The 'BB' (sf) rating is based on the consolidated credit quality of US Airways Group Inc. (B-/Stable/--, US Airways Inc.'s parent), collateral coverage by aircraft that we believe US Airways would likely seek to retain in any future bankruptcy proceeding, and legal and structural protections available to the certificateholders. The withdrawal of the outlook reflects the fact that our 'B' rating on MBIA Insurance Corp. (B/Negative/--), which insures the certificates, no longer determines our rating on the 2001-1G certificates. RATINGS LIST Outlook Withdrawn

To From US Airways Inc. 2001-1 Class G pass-through certificates BB (sf) BB/Negative (sf) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)