Aug 6 - Following some recent bankruptcy restructurings, lenders are
recovering amounts far below par on senior unsecured bonds, said an article
published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "U.S.
Recovery Study: Recent Post-Bankruptcy Recovery Levels Disappoint Senior
Unsecured Bondholders."
"Recoveries averaged 33% in 2010 and 2012 (through May)--significantly lower
than the long-term average of 43%," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard &
Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. Several senior unsecured bond instruments
associated with issuers that recently emerged from bankruptcy, such as General
Maritime Corp. and The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. (A&P), have generated
recoveries of less than 5% of the principal amount.
The average recoveries for senior unsecured bonds have drifted lower since the
easy credit years of 2003-2007, when they averaged 46%. The U.S. economy was
expanding, market liquidity ran high, and exit financing was plentiful and
easily available. The average declined slightly to 42% during the recessionary
period of 2008-2009 before tumbling to 33% in 2010 through May 2012 due to
several factors, such as the type of default, principal above the defaulted
security, and debt cushion (debt outstanding below the defaulted security).
(For more detailed analysis of recoveries across instrument types and time
periods, see "Recovery Study (U.S.): Piecing Together The Performance Of
Defaulted Instruments After The Recent Credit Cycle," published Dec. 1, 2011,
on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research does not believe that these
declines constitute a trend--yet. "Although these recoveries are below
average, they are within a historically normal range," said Ms. Vazza.
"Furthermore, we expect that senior unsecured bond recoveries will revert
closer to their historic average of 43% in the long term as the sample size
increases."
(New York Ratings Team)