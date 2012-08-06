(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 50 tranches and upgraded 18 from 16 Trust
Preferred (TruPS) Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs) backed by bank
collateral. In addition, Fitch has assigned various Rating Outlooks.
The rating action report, titled 'Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on 16 TruPS
CDOs', dated Aug. 06, 2012, details the individual rating actions for each rated
title search or by using the link below. For further information and transaction
title search or by using the link below. For further information and transaction
research, please refer to
The key rating factors for today's rating actions are highlighted below.
Credit Quality of Collateral: For most of the transactions, the credit quality
of the collateral portfolios, as measured by a combination of Fitch's bank
scores and ratings, remained stable or improved. The number of new deferrals and
defaults has come down since the elevated levels of 2009 and 2010, as well as
compared to the first half of 2011.
Collateral Redemptions: Most of these transactions benefited from the paydowns
to the most senior classes outstanding, due to the TruPS redemptions and excess
spread. In many transactions, the underlying TruPS have reached the end of their
non-call period, which Fitch believes contributed to some early redemptions. In
addition, the phase-out of Tier I status for TruPS of banks with assets at or
over $15 billion by 2016 will likely continue to contribute to the early
redemptions by the affected issuers in the next couple of years.
To account for a potential adverse selection and increased portfolio
concentration after likely redemptions by the issuers with asset size exceeding
$15 billion, Fitch applied a sensitivity scenario, in addition to the base case,
as described in the criteria 'Global Surveillance Criteria for TruPS CDOs,'
dated July 11, 2012. A higher weight was attributed to the outcome of the
sensitivity scenario for some notes which are expected to remain outstanding for
an extended period of time. These notes were passing at higher rating levels in
the base case scenario but are exposed to a potential adverse selection and
concentration in the longer term, as indicated by the results of the sensitivity
scenarios. This risk could lead to a rating volatility which is inconsistent, in
the credit committee's view, with high investment grade rating levels.
The recently published 'Basel III' Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPR) proposed
a gradual phase-out of the Tier I status for TruPS issued by banks and thrifts
with assets at or over $500 million, with a complete phase-out by 2022. Given
that this NPR is still subject to public comment, Fitch does not factor the
impact of this proposed regulation into this rating action. Fitch will continue
to monitor further development of the proposed rules and evaluate its
implications on the assumptions regarding early redemptions.
Excess Spread and CDO Structure: In most of the transactions, interest proceeds
continued to be redirected to pay down senior outstanding classes of notes.
However, due to deleveraging and cures, in some transactions, senior coverage
tests that were failing at last review are now passing. While this is a
reflection of the positive trends noted above, this is a negative factor for the
senior classes going forward. Overall, the levels of excess spread used to
deleverage the structure over the last several years contributed meaningfully to
the increased credit enhancement levels for the senior classes.
Resolution and Recovery of Defaults and Deferrals: The number of cures has been
trending upwards, with 69 cures at the end of June as compared to 28 at the same
time last year. As described in the 'Global Surveillance Criteria for Trust
Preferred CDOs', Fitch assesses the likelihood of a cure for a current deferral
based on the score history of a deferring issuer since deferral. Current
'strong' deferrals are assigned a higher likelihood of cure than 'weak'
deferrals. For this review, the majority of current deferrals were considered to
be 'weak', based on their recent score history.
Rating rationale for the rating actions for each CDO is provided below.
Credit migration statistics are provided as percentage of the collateral balance
at last review. All other statistics are expressed as percentage of the current
collateral balance as per the most recent trustee report available for this
rating action.
MMCapS Funding XIX, Ltd./Corp.
The credit quality of the portfolio has improved with 26% of the portfolio
upgraded (including 7.8% of new cures) and 7.3% downgraded. Though the portfolio
has experienced two new deferrals (2.3% of the current portfolio), this has been
offset by the improvement in the overall credit quality of the portfolio since
the last review. Additionally, $4 million of redemptions has de-levered the
senior notes, increasing credit enhancement for all the classes.
MM Community Funding Ltd./Corp.
The portfolio has improved with 12.2% of the portfolio upgraded (including 7.3%
of new cures) and 4.9% downgraded. The portfolio has experienced no new
deferrals or defaults. Additionally, $16 million of redemptions has de-levered
the senior notes, increasing credit enhancement for all the classes. Despite
these positive factors, the risk of an interest shortfall to the class A note
remains. The CDO is expected to use the funds in its reserve account to pay
interest to the class B notes. The current balance in the reserve account is
$5.7 million. Should the reserve account be depleted and any additional
deferrals occur, there may not be sufficient proceeds to service the class A's
interest.
MM Community Funding III, Ltd./Corp.
A full redemption of a $25 million previously defaulted TruPS and some positive
credit migration outweighed one new default on a $10 million TruPS and
downgrades in the portfolio. Credit enhancement levels increased due to the
payment from the defaulted TruPS mentioned earlier. There were no new cures or
deferrals since last review.
Preferred Term Securities I, Ltd./Inc.
The credit quality of the collateral has improved with 22.5% of portfolio
upgraded (including 9.9% of new cures) and only 7.1% downgraded from last
review. There were no new defaults or deferrals in the portfolio since the last
review. Additionally, $31.5 million of redemptions has de-levered the senior
notes, increasing credit enhancement for all the classes. The senior
overcollateralization (OC) and interest coverage (IC) tests, failing at last
review, are passing now.
Preferred Term Securities II, Ltd./Inc.
The credit quality of the collateral has improved with 16.1% of portfolio
upgraded (including 1.7% of new cures) and 1% downgraded. Though there were two
new defaults, this was offset by the improvement in the overall credit quality
of the portfolio. Additionally, $73.2 million of redemptions has de-levered the
senior notes, increasing credit enhancement for all the classes. The senior OC,
failing at last review, is passing now
Preferred Term Securities IV, Ltd./Inc.
There were no new defaults, deferral, cures or collateral redemptions in this
portfolio since last review. Therefore the credit enhancement remained unchanged
at 37.4%. The credit quality of the collateral has improved with 30% of the
portfolio upgraded and no downgrades since the last review.
Preferred Term Securities VII, Ltd./Inc.
Since the last review 9.5% of the portfolio (including 4.1% of new cures) was
upgraded, offsetting negative migration in the portfolio. The portfolio has
experienced no new deferrals or defaults. Additionally, a $6 million FHLMC Strip
that was in the reserve account ma