Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 50 tranches and upgraded 18 from 16 Trust Preferred (TruPS) Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs) backed by bank collateral. In addition, Fitch has assigned various Rating Outlooks. The rating action report, titled 'Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on 16 TruPS CDOs', dated Aug. 06, 2012, details the individual rating actions for each rated CDO. It can be found on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com' by performing a title search or by using the link below. For further information and transaction research, please refer to 'www.fitchratings.com'. The key rating factors for today's rating actions are highlighted below. Credit Quality of Collateral: For most of the transactions, the credit quality of the collateral portfolios, as measured by a combination of Fitch's bank scores and ratings, remained stable or improved. The number of new deferrals and defaults has come down since the elevated levels of 2009 and 2010, as well as compared to the first half of 2011. Collateral Redemptions: Most of these transactions benefited from the paydowns to the most senior classes outstanding, due to the TruPS redemptions and excess spread. In many transactions, the underlying TruPS have reached the end of their non-call period, which Fitch believes contributed to some early redemptions. In addition, the phase-out of Tier I status for TruPS of banks with assets at or over $15 billion by 2016 will likely continue to contribute to the early redemptions by the affected issuers in the next couple of years. To account for a potential adverse selection and increased portfolio concentration after likely redemptions by the issuers with asset size exceeding $15 billion, Fitch applied a sensitivity scenario, in addition to the base case, as described in the criteria 'Global Surveillance Criteria for TruPS CDOs,' dated July 11, 2012. A higher weight was attributed to the outcome of the sensitivity scenario for some notes which are expected to remain outstanding for an extended period of time. These notes were passing at higher rating levels in the base case scenario but are exposed to a potential adverse selection and concentration in the longer term, as indicated by the results of the sensitivity scenarios. This risk could lead to a rating volatility which is inconsistent, in the credit committee's view, with high investment grade rating levels. The recently published 'Basel III' Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPR) proposed a gradual phase-out of the Tier I status for TruPS issued by banks and thrifts with assets at or over $500 million, with a complete phase-out by 2022. Given that this NPR is still subject to public comment, Fitch does not factor the impact of this proposed regulation into this rating action. Fitch will continue to monitor further development of the proposed rules and evaluate its implications on the assumptions regarding early redemptions. Excess Spread and CDO Structure: In most of the transactions, interest proceeds continued to be redirected to pay down senior outstanding classes of notes. However, due to deleveraging and cures, in some transactions, senior coverage tests that were failing at last review are now passing. While this is a reflection of the positive trends noted above, this is a negative factor for the senior classes going forward. Overall, the levels of excess spread used to deleverage the structure over the last several years contributed meaningfully to the increased credit enhancement levels for the senior classes. Resolution and Recovery of Defaults and Deferrals: The number of cures has been trending upwards, with 69 cures at the end of June as compared to 28 at the same time last year. As described in the 'Global Surveillance Criteria for Trust Preferred CDOs', Fitch assesses the likelihood of a cure for a current deferral based on the score history of a deferring issuer since deferral. Current 'strong' deferrals are assigned a higher likelihood of cure than 'weak' deferrals. For this review, the majority of current deferrals were considered to be 'weak', based on their recent score history. Rating rationale for the rating actions for each CDO is provided below. Credit migration statistics are provided as percentage of the collateral balance at last review. All other statistics are expressed as percentage of the current collateral balance as per the most recent trustee report available for this rating action. MMCapS Funding XIX, Ltd./Corp. The credit quality of the portfolio has improved with 26% of the portfolio upgraded (including 7.8% of new cures) and 7.3% downgraded. Though the portfolio has experienced two new deferrals (2.3% of the current portfolio), this has been offset by the improvement in the overall credit quality of the portfolio since the last review. Additionally, $4 million of redemptions has de-levered the senior notes, increasing credit enhancement for all the classes. MM Community Funding Ltd./Corp. The portfolio has improved with 12.2% of the portfolio upgraded (including 7.3% of new cures) and 4.9% downgraded. The portfolio has experienced no new deferrals or defaults. Additionally, $16 million of redemptions has de-levered the senior notes, increasing credit enhancement for all the classes. Despite these positive factors, the risk of an interest shortfall to the class A note remains. The CDO is expected to use the funds in its reserve account to pay interest to the class B notes. The current balance in the reserve account is $5.7 million. Should the reserve account be depleted and any additional deferrals occur, there may not be sufficient proceeds to service the class A's interest. MM Community Funding III, Ltd./Corp. A full redemption of a $25 million previously defaulted TruPS and some positive credit migration outweighed one new default on a $10 million TruPS and downgrades in the portfolio. Credit enhancement levels increased due to the payment from the defaulted TruPS mentioned earlier. There were no new cures or deferrals since last review. Preferred Term Securities I, Ltd./Inc. The credit quality of the collateral has improved with 22.5% of portfolio upgraded (including 9.9% of new cures) and only 7.1% downgraded from last review. There were no new defaults or deferrals in the portfolio since the last review. Additionally, $31.5 million of redemptions has de-levered the senior notes, increasing credit enhancement for all the classes. The senior overcollateralization (OC) and interest coverage (IC) tests, failing at last review, are passing now. Preferred Term Securities II, Ltd./Inc. The credit quality of the collateral has improved with 16.1% of portfolio upgraded (including 1.7% of new cures) and 1% downgraded. Though there were two new defaults, this was offset by the improvement in the overall credit quality of the portfolio. Additionally, $73.2 million of redemptions has de-levered the senior notes, increasing credit enhancement for all the classes. The senior OC, failing at last review, is passing now Preferred Term Securities IV, Ltd./Inc. There were no new defaults, deferral, cures or collateral redemptions in this portfolio since last review. Therefore the credit enhancement remained unchanged at 37.4%. The credit quality of the collateral has improved with 30% of the portfolio upgraded and no downgrades since the last review. Preferred Term Securities VII, Ltd./Inc. Since the last review 9.5% of the portfolio (including 4.1% of new cures) was upgraded, offsetting negative migration in the portfolio. The portfolio has experienced no new deferrals or defaults. Additionally, a $6 million FHLMC Strip that was in the reserve account ma