(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Central American Bank for Economic Integration's (CABEI) demonstrated
shareholder support through a capital increase that will begin to be paid in
this year, as well as its expanding membership and strong capitalization
support its credit quality.
-- We're raising our long-term foreign currency rating on CABEI to 'A'
from 'A-' and affirming our 'A-1' short-term foreign currency rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that new paid-in capital
from existing members under the capital increase as well as contributions from
new members will be paid in full and on time in installments through 2016,
bolstering the bank's capital base and increasing its value to Central
American borrowing members.
Rating Action
On Aug. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
foreign currency issuer credit rating on the Central American Bank for
Economic Integration (CABEI) to 'A' from 'A-' and affirmed its 'A-1'
short-term foreign currency rating. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed
our 'mxAAA' Mexico national scale (CaVal) rating on the bank's senior
unsecured debt.
Rationale
The higher long-term foreign currency rating on CABEI reflects the bank's
strong capitalization and our expectation that the first installments of the
$228 million increase of paid-in capital will begin to be paid this year on
time and in full--demonstrating shareholder support--and that CABEI's
membership will broaden in 2013. The continued performance of the bank's
public-sector portfolio also supports the ratings. Embedded concentration
risks from CABEI's small number of borrowers and the bank's liquidity, which
is strong but remains lower than regional peers', constrain the rating.
CABEI's capitalization remained strong during 2011, with narrow risk-bearing
capacity (shareholders' equity plus allowances for loan losses) that covered
41% of the bank's development-related exposure (DRE) of loans, equity
investments, securities of borrowing member countries, and guarantees.
Following Costa Rica's ratification of changes to CABEI's constitutive
agreement (requisite for the capital increase), CABEI's founding members are
expected to pay in this calendar year $12.5 million in the first capital
installment under the general capital increase that CABEI's board of governors
approved in 2009. Over the next five years, existing members and new members
Federative Republic of Brazil and Republic of Korea are expected to pay in new
capital contributions totaling $228 million that will increase CABEI's paid-in
capital by more than 50% by 2016. Standard & Poor's believes that this capital
increase and expansion of CABEI's membership reflect growing shareholder
support and enhanced value to shareholders.
Loans, which were 97% of DRE, grew by a moderate 7% in 2011, and the
public-sector portfolio, 74% of loans, continued to perform without impairment
in 2011. Private-sector impaired loans decreased during 2011 to 13% of
private-sector loans and 3% of total loans (from 15% and 4%, respectively, the
previous year), and 82% of these were accrual at year-end. CABEI continued to
provision for private-sector loan losses, making a $10 million provision
during 2011, and writing off 18% of the value of impaired private-sector loans
as of the previous year-end. The allowance for private-sector loan losses
covered 45% of impaired private-sector loans, and the bank maintained an
allowance for public-sector loan losses that was $102 million and 2.6% of
public-sector loans at the end of 2011.
Loan concentration risk remains high--CABEI's five largest borrower exposures
represented 97% of loans and 228% of narrow risk-bearing capacity at the end
of 2011. This high concentration, which derives from the bank's Central
America focus and the limited number of borrowers, remains a credit constraint.
The bank's $5.3 billion development-related exposure also included securities
of borrowing member countries (3% of DRE), equity fund investments for
infrastructure, renewable energy, and other development projects (0.7%), and
guarantees of less than 1% of DRE. We believe the risk management and the
relatively small size of these exposures pose limited risk to the bank's
balance sheet.
CABEI's balance sheet liquidity remains strong, although it is lower than that
of regional peers (including Caribbean Development Bank, Inter-American
Development Bank, and Inter-American Investment Corp.). The bank had liquid
assets (net of securities of borrowing member countries which Standard &
Poor's considers DRE) that represented 21% of total assets and 48% of the sum
of committed-but-undisbursed loan and equity investments and projected one
year of debt service at the end of 2011. CABEI utilizes a diverse funding
strategy--56% of its funding was sourced from capital markets globally,
including medium- and long-term bonds issued in Mexico, Uruguay, Thailand, and
Japan during 2011 and credit facilities from more than 25 international banks
and bilateral lenders. It also financed 7% of operations with certificates of
deposit and 4% with commercial paper at the end of 2011.
Outlook
The stable outlook on CABEI reflects our expectation that new paid-in capital
from existing members under the capital increase as well as capital from new
members Brazil and Republic of Korea will be paid in full and on time in
installments through 2016, bolstering the bank's capital base and increasing
its value to Central American borrowing members. This scenario is contingent
on our assumption that the loan portfolio will grow moderately as capital
installments are paid in, leverage is prudently managed, liquidity is
maintained, the private-sector loan portfolio quality continues to improve,
and its volume decreases moderately in line with management expectations.
We could raise the ratings if CABEI's membership expands and diversifies
further. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if CABEI's financial profile
deteriorates or if shareholders do not pay capital installments in full and on
time.
Our new criteria for multilateral lending institutions, which we expect to
take effect later this year, could affect our ratings on CABEI, positively or
negatively (see "Request For Comment: Multilateral Lending Institutions And
Other Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology," published July 5, 2012).
Related Criteria And Research
-- Request For Comment: Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other
Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology, July 5, 2012
-- Supranationals Special Edition 2011, Sept. 23, 2011
-- For Development Banks, Callable Capital Is No Substitute For Paid-In
Capital, Dec. 31, 2009
-- Criteria For Multilateral Lending Institutions, Oct. 19, 2007
Ratings List
Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Central American Bank for Economic Integration
Issuer Credit Rating
Foreign Currency A/Stable/A-1 A-/Stable/A-1
Senior Unsecured A A-
Ratings Affirmed
Central American Bank for Economic Integration
Senior Unsecured mxAAA
Commercial Paper A-1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)