-- Central American Bank for Economic Integration's (CABEI) demonstrated shareholder support through a capital increase that will begin to be paid in this year, as well as its expanding membership and strong capitalization support its credit quality.

-- We're raising our long-term foreign currency rating on CABEI to 'A' from 'A-' and affirming our 'A-1' short-term foreign currency rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that new paid-in capital from existing members under the capital increase as well as contributions from new members will be paid in full and on time in installments through 2016, bolstering the bank's capital base and increasing its value to Central American borrowing members. Rating Action On Aug. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term foreign currency issuer credit rating on the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) to 'A' from 'A-' and affirmed its 'A-1' short-term foreign currency rating. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed our 'mxAAA' Mexico national scale (CaVal) rating on the bank's senior unsecured debt. Rationale The higher long-term foreign currency rating on CABEI reflects the bank's strong capitalization and our expectation that the first installments of the $228 million increase of paid-in capital will begin to be paid this year on time and in full--demonstrating shareholder support--and that CABEI's membership will broaden in 2013. The continued performance of the bank's public-sector portfolio also supports the ratings. Embedded concentration risks from CABEI's small number of borrowers and the bank's liquidity, which is strong but remains lower than regional peers', constrain the rating. CABEI's capitalization remained strong during 2011, with narrow risk-bearing capacity (shareholders' equity plus allowances for loan losses) that covered 41% of the bank's development-related exposure (DRE) of loans, equity investments, securities of borrowing member countries, and guarantees. Following Costa Rica's ratification of changes to CABEI's constitutive agreement (requisite for the capital increase), CABEI's founding members are expected to pay in this calendar year $12.5 million in the first capital installment under the general capital increase that CABEI's board of governors approved in 2009. Over the next five years, existing members and new members Federative Republic of Brazil and Republic of Korea are expected to pay in new capital contributions totaling $228 million that will increase CABEI's paid-in capital by more than 50% by 2016. Standard & Poor's believes that this capital increase and expansion of CABEI's membership reflect growing shareholder support and enhanced value to shareholders. Loans, which were 97% of DRE, grew by a moderate 7% in 2011, and the public-sector portfolio, 74% of loans, continued to perform without impairment in 2011. Private-sector impaired loans decreased during 2011 to 13% of private-sector loans and 3% of total loans (from 15% and 4%, respectively, the previous year), and 82% of these were accrual at year-end. CABEI continued to provision for private-sector loan losses, making a $10 million provision during 2011, and writing off 18% of the value of impaired private-sector loans as of the previous year-end. The allowance for private-sector loan losses covered 45% of impaired private-sector loans, and the bank maintained an allowance for public-sector loan losses that was $102 million and 2.6% of public-sector loans at the end of 2011. Loan concentration risk remains high--CABEI's five largest borrower exposures represented 97% of loans and 228% of narrow risk-bearing capacity at the end of 2011. This high concentration, which derives from the bank's Central America focus and the limited number of borrowers, remains a credit constraint. The bank's $5.3 billion development-related exposure also included securities of borrowing member countries (3% of DRE), equity fund investments for infrastructure, renewable energy, and other development projects (0.7%), and guarantees of less than 1% of DRE. We believe the risk management and the relatively small size of these exposures pose limited risk to the bank's balance sheet. CABEI's balance sheet liquidity remains strong, although it is lower than that of regional peers (including Caribbean Development Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, and Inter-American Investment Corp.). The bank had liquid assets (net of securities of borrowing member countries which Standard & Poor's considers DRE) that represented 21% of total assets and 48% of the sum of committed-but-undisbursed loan and equity investments and projected one year of debt service at the end of 2011. CABEI utilizes a diverse funding strategy--56% of its funding was sourced from capital markets globally, including medium- and long-term bonds issued in Mexico, Uruguay, Thailand, and Japan during 2011 and credit facilities from more than 25 international banks and bilateral lenders. It also financed 7% of operations with certificates of deposit and 4% with commercial paper at the end of 2011. Outlook The stable outlook on CABEI reflects our expectation that new paid-in capital from existing members under the capital increase as well as capital from new members Brazil and Republic of Korea will be paid in full and on time in installments through 2016, bolstering the bank's capital base and increasing its value to Central American borrowing members. This scenario is contingent on our assumption that the loan portfolio will grow moderately as capital installments are paid in, leverage is prudently managed, liquidity is maintained, the private-sector loan portfolio quality continues to improve, and its volume decreases moderately in line with management expectations. We could raise the ratings if CABEI's membership expands and diversifies further. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if CABEI's financial profile deteriorates or if shareholders do not pay capital installments in full and on time. Our new criteria for multilateral lending institutions, which we expect to take effect later this year, could affect our ratings on CABEI, positively or negatively (see "Request For Comment: Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology," published July 5, 2012).

Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed

To From Central American Bank for Economic Integration Issuer Credit Rating Foreign Currency A/Stable/A-1 A-/Stable/A-1 Senior Unsecured A A- Ratings Affirmed Central American Bank for Economic Integration Senior Unsecured mxAAA Commercial Paper A-1