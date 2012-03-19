(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 19 - Fitch Ratings believes stricter banking regulations such as Basel
III could push some bank-intermediated activities, particularly those involving
riskier exposures subject to higher capital charges, into the "shadow banking"
sector. Repurchase agreements (repos), once viewed as a relatively mundane form
of short-term financing, are therefore likely to remain in the spotlight.
During the US credit crisis, repo markets were linked to both illiquidity-driven
price volatility, particularly for securities that lost acceptability as
collateral, and to funding challenges faced by some dealers that faced
diminished market access. Given their inherent leverage, short tenor, and
relative opacity, repo markets remain a potential channel for liquidity risks
during market distress. Our research on triparty repos, drawn from public
disclosures of the 10 largest US prime money market funds, analyzes haircut
practices, counterparty concentrations, and wrong-way risks within collateral
pools as prominent risk factors.
The purpose of haircuts is to provide repo lenders with a buffer against future
changes in the value of the underlying collateral securities. However, our
analysis shows that, in some instances, haircuts appear to coincide with, if not
lag, trends in market volatility. For example, the increase in median haircuts
on equity collateral increased from 5% to 10% in the second half of 2008, but
only after a pronounced spike in volatility, as proxied by the VIX index for the
S&P 500. As markets experience turbulence, repo lenders respond rationally by
deleveraging. However, systemically, this behavior promotes procyclicality, as
higher haircuts require repo borrowers (e.g., securities dealers) to post more
collateral or unwind their positions - which, if achieved by liquidating assets,
could exacerbate market volatility. The adverse impact on asset prices might
ultimately affect cash investors that do not deploy leverage.
Repo trading is dominated by a relatively small number of large,
systemically-significant financial institutions. We note this concentration
intensified during the crisis, with the 10 largest counterparties accounting for
virtually all repo activity in our study at year-end 2008. For institutions that
rely on repos as a source of leverage, diminished market access can both
undermine funding liquidity and create negative market perceptions about their
financial condition.
In addition, we believe the prevalence of both financial institution names and
structured finance securities within repo collateral pools creates the
possibility of wrong-way risk. Financial services as a sector accounted for
roughly 20% of the corporate and equity collateral in our sample. In a stress
scenario, correlation in the performance of the counterparty and the collateral
asset could undermine collateralization for repo lenders (e.g., money market
funds) and, in the event of a counterparty default, reduce recoveries. We feel
any distressed unwinding or selling of the underlying assets would further
impair their liquidity.
For more information, please see the report "Repo Emerges from the Shadow" dated
Feb. 3, 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)