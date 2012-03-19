(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 19 LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lloyds Banking Group plc's (LBG) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc's (RBSG) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) at 'A'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Stable. All other support-driven ratings of LBG, RBSG and their subsidiaries were affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. This rating action follows the recent change in the Outlook on the UK sovereign rating to Negative from Stable (see 'Fitch Affirms United Kingdom at 'AAA'; Revises Outlook to Negative' dated 14 March 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com). The affirmation of the ratings and the Stable Outlook on the Long-term IDRs of LBG and RBSG reflect the fact that there is a degree of tolerance at the current sovereign rating level of 'AAA' for the SRFs of systemically important banks in the UK to remain at 'A' level should the sovereign rating be downgraded in the future. The IDRs for LBG and RBSG are at their SRFs reflecting the fact that their Viability Ratings (VR; both at 'bbb') are lower than the SRFs. According to Fitch's methodology the IDR is the higher of the issuer's VR and its SRF. This rating action addresses the issue of the potential change in the UK sovereign's ability rather than the change in its propensity to support systemically important banks. Fitch already revised the SRFs of systemically important banks in the UK on 18 October 2011 (see 'Fitch Lowers UK Support Rating Floors, Downgrades Lloyds, RBS to 'A" at www.fitchratings.com) to reflect the changing support dynamics in the UK. However, downward pressure on the SRFs of systemically important banks in the UK could increase over time as a result of diminishing political will to support large banks as well as regulatory and legislative developments to minimise future support to large banking groups by making them more resolvable. The full list of rating actions is as follows: LBG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A' All subordinated debt unaffected Lloyds TSB Bank plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Guaranteed senior Long-term debt: affirmed at 'AAA' Guaranteed senior Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Senior unsecured Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' All subordinated debt unaffected HBOS plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A' All subordinated debt unaffected Bank of Scotland plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Guaranteed senior Long-term debt affirmed at 'AAA' Guaranteed senior Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1+' All subordinated debt and preferred stock unaffected RBSG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' All subordinated debt and preferred stock unaffected The Royal Bank of Scotland plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Guaranteed senior long-term debt: affirmed at 'AAA' All subordinated debt unaffected Royal Bank of Scotland NV Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper and short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' All subordinated debt unaffected Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' RBS Holdings USA Inc Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' National Westminster Bank plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' All subordinated debt unaffected Citizens Financial Group, Inc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb+' RBS Citizens, NA Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Long-term deposits: affirmed at 'A' Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb+' All subordinated debt unaffected Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Long-term deposits: affirmed at 'A' Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb+' Ulster Bank Ltd Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'ccc' Ulster Bank Ireland Limited Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured long term notes: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured short term notes: affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' All subordinated debt unaffected Contact: Primary Analyst (RBSG and UK subsidiaries, Royal Bank of Scotland NV, Ulster Bank Ltd and Ulster Bank Ireland Ltd, LBG and subsidiaries): Svetlana Petrischeva Director +44 (0) 203 530 1182 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst (RBSG and UK subsidiaries, Royal Bank of Scotland NV, LBG and subsidiaries): James Longsdon Managing Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1076 Secondary Analyst (Ulster Bank Ltd and Ulster Bank Ireland Ltd) Shaun Miskell Analyst +44 (0) 203 530 1504 Primary Analyst (Citizens Financial Group, RBS Citizens, Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania): Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1 212 908 0771 Fitch Ratings One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst (Citizens Financial Group, RBS Citizens, Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania) Ilya Ivashkov Associate Director +1 212 908 1769 Committee Chairperson Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399