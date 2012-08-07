(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB' rating on the $20 million St.
John's County Industrial Development Authority fixed-rate revenue bonds, series
2007, issued on behalf of Life Care Ponte Vedra (dba Vicar's Landing; Vicar's).
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable.
SECURITY:
The bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge, first mortgage lien, security
and interest in residency agreements, and a debt service reserve fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
POSITIVE OUTLOOK: The Outlook revision to Positive is supported by Vicar's
continued strengthening of its financial profile, which is enhanced by the
decision not to borrow approximately $14 million on behalf of the organization's
sister facility, Glenmoor. In 2011, Vicar's financial profile improved as
operating income helped generate solid balance sheet metrics and robust maximum
annual debt service (MADS) coverage of 4.5x.
STRONG DEMAND CHARACTERISTICS: In fiscal 2011, Vicar's had high occupancy across
all lines of service, 98% in independent living (ILU), 92% in assisted living
(ALU), and 93% in skilled nursing (SNF). Fitch continues to view Vicar's strong
demand as a primary credit strength.
ATTRACTIVE SERVICE AREA: Located in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Vicar's serves an
upscale service area in the northeastern portion of Florida. Vicar's location in
Ponte Vedra Beach helps support the organization's consistent ILU demand.
SUPPORT OF GLENMOOR: Vicar's has consistently provided support to Glenmoor over
the years and will contribute $5 million over the next two years for
construction of a 20-bed skilled nursing unit. In 2011, Vicar's was considering
taking on an additional $14 million in debt and using the funds for a larger
expansion project at Glenmoor, which has subsequently been reduced in scope.
MANAGEABLE CAPITAL NEEDS: Management has no medium-term debt plans or any
significant capital plans that would negatively impact Vicar's financial
profile. Vicar's average age of plant in 2011 was 9.1 years, which compared
favorably against Fitch's median of 10.5 years and demonstrates the
organization's good investment in physical plant.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Positive rating movement may be warranted if Vicar's can maintain its financial
success while contributing to Glenmoor's skilled nursing project.
CREDIT PROFILE
ORGANIZATIONAL OVERVIEW
Vicar's Landing is a Type A life care continuing care retirement community
(CCRC) consisting of 212 ILUs, 15 patio homes, 38 private ALUs, and 60 SNFs. The
facility is located approximately 20 miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville,
FL. In fiscal 2011, total revenues were $20.1 million. Additionally, Vicar's has
historically provided support to Glenmoor, a non-obligated group entity, Type A
CCRC located on a 40-acre site in St. Augustine, FL. The Glenmoor has 159 ILUs,
30 ALUs, and 30 SNF beds with total revenues of approximately $10.5 million in
2011.
OUTLOOK REVISION TO POSITIVE
The Outlook revision to Positive from Stable reflects Fitch's belief that
Vicar's will continue to sustain and/or improve its financial metrics, while
lending financial support to Glenmoor for its skilled nursing project. In fiscal
2011, Vicar's earned $1.9 million in operating income, which is the fourth
consecutive year of improvement, equating to a 93.1% operating ratio, 9.6% net
operating margin, and 34.1% net operating margin-adjusted, which generally meet
or exceed Fitch's 'BBB' category medians. Through the five month-interim period
ended May 31, 2012, Vicar's earned $1.2 million in income and is on pace to beat
its budgeted year-end gain of $2 million.
Vicar's profitability gains led to strong debt service coverage in fiscal 2011
of 4.5x, which compared favorably against Fitch's 'BBB' median of 2.0x. Further,
Vicar's debt burden is relatively light at 9.2% MADS as a percentage of revenue,
which also compared favorably against the median.
CREDIT CONCERNS
Fitch's primary credit concerns continue to be the organization's adequate
liquidity metrics in light of the $5 million equity contribution to Glenmoor,
historical financial support to Glenmoor, and general pressures associated with
the housing market in Florida. At Dec. 31, 2011, Vicar's unrestricted cash and
investments improved to $15.6 million, up from $13.1 million in 2010, which
translated into 379.6 days cash on hand, an 8.2x cushion ratio, and 75.1% cash
to debt. However, Vicar's plans to give $5 million of its unrestricted cash to
Glenmoor in order to finance the construction of that organization's 20-bed
skilled nursing unit. Management is currently projecting to replenish its cash
balances by fiscal 2014.
The general housing market in Florida remains a credit concern; however, Vicar's
attractive location, investment in plant, and long history in the market
mitigates this concern.
DEBT PROFILE & DISCLOSURE
Fitch views Vicar's debt profile as conservative consisting of 100% fixed-rate
debt with no outstanding swaps. Vicar's covenants to provide annual and
quarterly disclosure through the Municipal Rule Making Board's EMMA system.
Throughout the credit review process, management was candid and timely in its
responses to Fitch.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
