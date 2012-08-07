(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB' rating on the $20 million St. John's County Industrial Development Authority fixed-rate revenue bonds, series 2007, issued on behalf of Life Care Ponte Vedra (dba Vicar's Landing; Vicar's). The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. SECURITY: The bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge, first mortgage lien, security and interest in residency agreements, and a debt service reserve fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS POSITIVE OUTLOOK: The Outlook revision to Positive is supported by Vicar's continued strengthening of its financial profile, which is enhanced by the decision not to borrow approximately $14 million on behalf of the organization's sister facility, Glenmoor. In 2011, Vicar's financial profile improved as operating income helped generate solid balance sheet metrics and robust maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage of 4.5x. STRONG DEMAND CHARACTERISTICS: In fiscal 2011, Vicar's had high occupancy across all lines of service, 98% in independent living (ILU), 92% in assisted living (ALU), and 93% in skilled nursing (SNF). Fitch continues to view Vicar's strong demand as a primary credit strength. ATTRACTIVE SERVICE AREA: Located in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Vicar's serves an upscale service area in the northeastern portion of Florida. Vicar's location in Ponte Vedra Beach helps support the organization's consistent ILU demand. SUPPORT OF GLENMOOR: Vicar's has consistently provided support to Glenmoor over the years and will contribute $5 million over the next two years for construction of a 20-bed skilled nursing unit. In 2011, Vicar's was considering taking on an additional $14 million in debt and using the funds for a larger expansion project at Glenmoor, which has subsequently been reduced in scope. MANAGEABLE CAPITAL NEEDS: Management has no medium-term debt plans or any significant capital plans that would negatively impact Vicar's financial profile. Vicar's average age of plant in 2011 was 9.1 years, which compared favorably against Fitch's median of 10.5 years and demonstrates the organization's good investment in physical plant. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Positive rating movement may be warranted if Vicar's can maintain its financial success while contributing to Glenmoor's skilled nursing project. CREDIT PROFILE ORGANIZATIONAL OVERVIEW Vicar's Landing is a Type A life care continuing care retirement community (CCRC) consisting of 212 ILUs, 15 patio homes, 38 private ALUs, and 60 SNFs. The facility is located approximately 20 miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville, FL. In fiscal 2011, total revenues were $20.1 million. Additionally, Vicar's has historically provided support to Glenmoor, a non-obligated group entity, Type A CCRC located on a 40-acre site in St. Augustine, FL. The Glenmoor has 159 ILUs, 30 ALUs, and 30 SNF beds with total revenues of approximately $10.5 million in 2011. OUTLOOK REVISION TO POSITIVE The Outlook revision to Positive from Stable reflects Fitch's belief that Vicar's will continue to sustain and/or improve its financial metrics, while lending financial support to Glenmoor for its skilled nursing project. In fiscal 2011, Vicar's earned $1.9 million in operating income, which is the fourth consecutive year of improvement, equating to a 93.1% operating ratio, 9.6% net operating margin, and 34.1% net operating margin-adjusted, which generally meet or exceed Fitch's 'BBB' category medians. Through the five month-interim period ended May 31, 2012, Vicar's earned $1.2 million in income and is on pace to beat its budgeted year-end gain of $2 million. Vicar's profitability gains led to strong debt service coverage in fiscal 2011 of 4.5x, which compared favorably against Fitch's 'BBB' median of 2.0x. Further, Vicar's debt burden is relatively light at 9.2% MADS as a percentage of revenue, which also compared favorably against the median. CREDIT CONCERNS Fitch's primary credit concerns continue to be the organization's adequate liquidity metrics in light of the $5 million equity contribution to Glenmoor, historical financial support to Glenmoor, and general pressures associated with the housing market in Florida. At Dec. 31, 2011, Vicar's unrestricted cash and investments improved to $15.6 million, up from $13.1 million in 2010, which translated into 379.6 days cash on hand, an 8.2x cushion ratio, and 75.1% cash to debt. However, Vicar's plans to give $5 million of its unrestricted cash to Glenmoor in order to finance the construction of that organization's 20-bed skilled nursing unit. Management is currently projecting to replenish its cash balances by fiscal 2014. The general housing market in Florida remains a credit concern; however, Vicar's attractive location, investment in plant, and long history in the market mitigates this concern. DEBT PROFILE & DISCLOSURE Fitch views Vicar's debt profile as conservative consisting of 100% fixed-rate debt with no outstanding swaps. Vicar's covenants to provide annual and quarterly disclosure through the Municipal Rule Making Board's EMMA system. Throughout the credit review process, management was candid and timely in its responses to Fitch. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines for Nonprofit Continuing Care Retirement Communities' (July 12, 2012). (New York Ratings Team)