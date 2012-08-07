(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Iron Mountain is in the process of amending its credit agreement to
increase its margin of compliance with its fixed-charge coverage covenant.
-- The company is also planning to issue $950 million of senior
subordinated notes due 2024, proceeds of which it would use to redeem its
8.75% notes due 2018, to call its 6.625% notes due 2016, to repay borrowings
under its revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes
including covering costs related to its planned conversion to a Real Estate
Investment Trust (REIT).
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company,
removing all ratings from CreditWatch, and assigning a 'B+' rating to its
proposed $950 million notes due 2024.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will
increase and that the company's conversion to a REIT could reduce its business
and financial flexibility.
Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed all of its
ratings on Boston-based information storage company Iron Mountain Inc.,
including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. At the same time, we removed all
ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on
June 7, 2012. The rating outlook is negative.
In addition, we assigned a 'B+' rating to the company's proposed $950 million
senior subordinated notes with a recovery rating of '5', indicating our
expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default. The company is expected to use the proceeds of the notes to
redeem its 8.75% notes due 2018, to call its 6.625% notes due 2016, to repay
borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and for general corporate
purposes, including covering costs related to its planned conversion to a Real
Estate Investment Trust(REIT).
Rationale
We removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications because the
proposed amendment will improve the company's margin of compliance with its
fixed-charge covenant.
The rating on Iron Mountain reflects Standard & Poor's view that the company's
financial risk profile is "aggressive" (based on our criteria), a function of
its still-high leverage, relative capital intensity, and its increased
shareholder return orientation. Our business profile assessment on the company
is "fair," reflecting our view that Iron Mountain's business benefits from its
market leadership and a strong base of recurring revenue. However, we believe
that the company's revenue will decline somewhat because of unfavorable
foreign exchange rates and paper prices as well as both pressure on the core
storage business from migration to digital storage and the sluggish economy.
Iron Mountain is a global market leader in the records management business,
operating in more than 35 countries. The company has a diverse client base,
with more than 155,000 clients. Low customer attrition, high switching costs,
and annual and multiyear contracts provide stable, recurring, monthly storage
fees. The company's recurring revenue base, scale, and continual improvements
in productivity have enabled it to preserve a healthy EBITDA margin, in the
30% area. However, it faces risks related to the migration of records to
digital storage. Iron Mountain has experienced some volume loss as a result of
clients choosing to destroy or digitally store their physical records.
Furthermore, the soft economy has contributed to revenue weakness.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue for the full year of 2012 to
be flat or decline at a low-single-digit percent rate due to unfavorable
exchange rates and lower paper prices. Excluding these items, we expect
low-single-digit percent revenue growth. Iron Mountain's operating performance
has been steady, but growth has flattened, following several years of organic
revenue growth averaging a high-single-digit percent rate. We expect mature
near-term core revenue trends will continue because of the slow economic
recovery. We also expect low- to mid-single-digit percent reported EBITDA
declines in 2012, because of lower high-margin recycled paper revenue and
costs related to its conversion to a REIT. For 2013, we expect revenue to
exhibit these mature trends and that EBITDA will decline at a low-single-digit
percent pace because of ongoing costs related to the conversion to a REIT.
For the second quarter, total revenue declined 0.8% because of unfavorable
foreign-exchange rates and lower paper prices. Excluding unfavorable foreign
exchange fluctuations and acquisition activity, storage revenue increased
3.5%, while service revenue, which includes revenue from paper sales, declined
5.2%. For the same period, EBITDA (before gains and losses on disposals or
write-downs of property, plant, and equipment) increased by 3.5% because of
productivity gains in the international segment. The EBITDA margin was 31.4%
compared with 31% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011.
For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, EBITDA coverage of interest (adjusted
for leases) was 3.1x. Iron Mountain's leverage is in line with the debt to
EBITDA ratio of 4x to 5x we associate with an aggressive financial profile.
Total debt (adjusted for leases, accrued interest, and asset-retirement
obligations) to EBITDA was 4.6x, higher than the year ended Dec. 31, 2010,
when it was 4.4x, principally because of debt-financed share repurchases.
In April 2011, management committed to stockholder payouts (including
quarterly dividends) of about $2.2 billion through 2013 (roughly 5x the
company's free cash flow). Through June 30, 2012, the company had returned
$1.2 billion to shareholders in the form of $1 billion of share repurchases
and $200 million in dividend payouts. In June, the company announced that it
intends to convert to a REIT, and plans to distribute $1 billion to $1.5
billion in earnings and profit (E&P) payments to shareholders, 20% of which
will be in cash and 80% in shares. As part of the REIT conversion process, the
company must distribute its accumulated earnings and profit prior to becoming
a REIT. The company also plans to distribute $185 million in quarterly
dividends this year. Additionally, there will be one-time conversion costs,
tax payments, and advisory fees of between $325 million to $425 million
related to the conversion to a REIT. The proposed note offering will be
partially used to meet these future costs. Management has maintained its
leverage target of 3x to 4x, according to its calculations. Converting this to
our calculation of leverage, which is primarily adjusted for operating lease
obligations, this would result in leverage in the range of between the low-4x
and the low-5x areas. We believe that leverage will increase moderately above
the range, to the mid-5x area, due to the company's intention to meet these
E&P payments and due to the additional costs related to the REIT conversion.
The company converted 22.6% of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow for the 12
months ended June 30, 2012. We expect discretionary cash flow will be negative
this year because of the additional distributions and expenses related to the
conversion process.
Liquidity
We view Iron Mountain's liquidity as "adequate" for normal operating needs.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources to exceed its uses by 1.2x over the
next 12 months.
-- We also expect net sources to remain positive, even with a 15% drop in
EBITDA.
-- If the company's EBITDA declines by 15%, the company would be in
violation of its covenants, despite the amendment process. However, we expec