-- The ratings on U.S.-based engineering and construction company Willbros Group remain on CreditWatch with negative implications following its announcement that it has delayed filing its 10-K annual report with the SEC.

-- We believe the company remains at risk of a financial covenant violation if it does not meaningfully improve EBITDA or sell assets.

-- Credit quality is also at risk because of pending litigation regarding the company's former operations in Nigeria. Rating Action On March 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept all of its ratings on Willbros Group Inc., including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. We had placed the ratings on CreditWatch on March 2, 2012. Rationale On March 15, 2012, the company announced that it was delaying filing its 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. The company has determined that a material weakness existed in its controls of its accounting for income taxes, including its tax provision and related tax assets and liabilities. However, the company expects it will be able to file by the extension end date of March 30, 2012. We believe lenders would eventually require a waiver if the company doesn't file by the extended deadline. Additionally, the CreditWatch reflects our belief that the company is at risk of violating its maximum total leverage ratio covenant under its bank credit agreement if it does not meaningfully improve EBITDA or sell assets. The company has an upcoming debt maturity of $32 million in convertible notes due Dec. 15, 2012. The rating also reflects our concerns regarding the company's weak credit protection measures and pending litigation involving discontinued Nigerian operations. CreditWatch We could lower the corporate credit rating if the company doesn't file its 10-K in the next 11 days. We would also consider a downgrade if we believed a financial covenant violation had become more likely or if the company experiences any unfavorable developments related to ongoing litigation. Alternatively, we could affirm the ratings if we believe the company has resolved these many issues and we expect that it will maintain at least 10% headroom against its covenants and generate positive free cash flow. Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Willbros Group Inc. Corporate credit rating B-/Watch Neg/-- Willbros United States Holdings Inc. Senior secured B-/Watch Neg Recovery rating 3

robyn_shapiro@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Sarah Wyeth, New York (1) 212-438-5658;

