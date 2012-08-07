(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have affirmed our overall AVERAGE ranking on Credit Network &
Finance as an Italian special servicer focused on debt collection for the
insurance sector.
-- We have revised the outlook to positive from stable.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
has affirmed its overall AVERAGE ranking on Credit Network & Finance S.r.l.
(CNF) as an Italian special servicer focused on debt collection for the
insurance sector.
The ranking reflects our view of the following factors:
-- CNF's portfolio has grown steadily since it was established and its
client base includes important insurers in the Italian market.
-- In line with its business plan, CNF has expanded into new business
lines, creating a bank division in charge of managing residential mortgages in
early arrears and a business process outsourcing department.
-- CNF has implemented new governance, in line with its business
developments.
-- The number of employees at CNF has increased alongside portfolio
growth and business evolution; and CNF has opened a new office in Naples.
-- CNF has set up compliance, audit, and risk management functions to
assure good levels of controls and checks to prevent business critical
situations arising.
-- CNF's debt-management system is now integrated with its phone system.
This improves automation and analysis and reduces errors and costs.
-- CNF has implemented a new monitoring system. Moreover, its IT help
desk can provide support remotely from the Verona office to CNF's entire
network.
OUTLOOK
We have revised the outlook to positive from stable as we believe that there
is an equal probability that we could raise or affirm our overall ranking by
the time of our next review. CNF is consolidating its presence in the Italian
insurance market and increasing its market share. In line with business
developments, it has opened a new office in Naples, diversified its services,
and reorganized its structure. It is continuously implementing new IT
solutions to foster automation and efficiency. It successfully implemented a
system of controls and checks, setting up compliance, audit and risk
management functions. We believe that if all those elements are consolidated
by the time of our next review, we could raise our overall ranking.
MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION
Our subranking on CNF for management and organization is AVERAGE for the
special servicing of insurance-policy-related credits in Italy.
CREDIT ADMINISTRATION
Our subranking on CNF for credit administration is ABOVE AVERAGE for special
servicing of debt related to insurance policy credits in Italy.
FINANCIAL POSITION
We consider CNF's financial position to be Sufficient to sustain its servicing
operations for the next 12 to 18 months. This opinion does not take the place
of a senior debt or counterparty credit rating.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Structured Finance Sector Report Card: Low Lending Levels Continue To
Constrain European Servicers' Portfolio Growth, Nov. 23, 2009
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk
Assessment, May 28, 2009
-- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004
-- Select Servicer List, published monthly
-- Structured Finance Sector Report Card: European Loan Servicers,
published half-yearly
(New York Ratings Team)