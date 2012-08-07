(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B' corporate credit
rating to U.S.-based food and paper crafting company Wilton Holdings Inc.
(Wilton).
-- At the same time, we are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating to
subsidiary Wilton Brands LLC's proposed $400 million senior secured term loan
B with a recovery rating of '3'.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation for Wilton to have
moderate EBITDA growth and a reduction in leverage while the company maintains
its strong market positions and adequate liquidity.
Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate
credit rating to Woodridge, Ill.-based Wilton Holdings Inc. At the same time,
we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating to primary operating company subsidiary
Wilton Brands LLC's proposed $400 million senior secured term loan due 2019.
The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would
receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default. For
analytical purposes, we view Wilton and its other holding companies, including
Cupcake Holdings LLC (Cupcake - not rated) and its operating subsidiaries,
including Wilton Brands LLC, as one economic entity. The transaction is
expected to close before Sept. 1, 2012. Our ratings are based on preliminary
terms and documentation and could change based on final documents.
The rating outlook is stable. The amount of adjusted debt pro forma for the
proposed refinancing is about $1 billion.
Rationale
The ratings on Wilton Holdings Inc. reflect our view that the company's
financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" and that the business risk
profile is "vulnerable." Wilton's highly leveraged financial risk profile
reflects its weak credit metrics and our belief that it has an aggressive
financial policy. The company is proposing to refinance its currently highly
leveraged capital structure with new debt consisting of a $125 million
asset-based lending (ABL) revolver due 2017 (not rated), a $400 million senior
secured term loan due 2019, and $340 million of unsecured subordinated holding
company debt due 2020 (to be issued at Wilton Sub Holdings Inc. - not rated).
Wilton's vulnerable business risk profile reflects our view that the company
participates in a competitive and highly fragmented industry, which has low
barriers-to-entry and a narrow product and customer focus. We believe the
company's products are also vulnerable to changes in consumer tastes and
cutbacks in discretionary spending.
Wilton is very highly leveraged and will remain so after the refinancing. Pro
forma for the refinancing and the last 12 months June 30, 2012 adjusted
EBITDA, we estimate leverage to be very high at about 8x. Our leverage
calculation includes the preferred equity units for Wilton's owners, which we
treat as 100% debt in our financial ratios. These units are held at holding
company parent, Cupcake Holdings LLC, which is largely owned and controlled by
financial sponsor TowerBrook Capital Partners. We generally view the
paid-in-kind (PIK) feature and the lack of a maturity date for these units as
ineligible for "equity-content" in this context because we view the
deferability of payments feature to be most beneficial when that flexibility
is reserved for periods of financial distress. Excluding the preferred equity
units, we estimate total leverage under the proposed capital structure would
still be high at about 6x, including holding company subordinated debt. We
expect leverage to improve only slightly over the next 12 months as the
company is not subject to a full-years' worth of debt amortization, and we
expect minimal adjusted EBITDA growth in 2012. The company could use excess
cash for debt prepayment beyond the requirements under the proposed credit
agreement, acquisitions, or further product development. We understand that
the proposed credit agreement would restrict dividend payments. Cash flow
protection measures are also very weak, with our estimate of pro forma
adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt of about 7% at
closing. Excluding the preferred equity units, FFO to adjusted total debt
would be just under 10% at closing. These pro forma metrics, both including
and excluding the preferred equity units, are within ranges for our indicative
ratios of a highly leveraged financial risk profile of greater than 5x
leverage and FFO-to-adjusted total debt of less than 12%. Given the company's
significant debt burden, we expect cash flow protection measures to only
improve slowly over the next one to two years absent debt prepayment.
Wilton, with $675 million of total 2011 sales, is estimated to be the largest
food and paper crafting company in the highly fragmented $30 billion crafts
industry. Wilton Enterprises, the cake decorating division, accounts for about
two-thirds of sales, with EK Success Brands, the crafts business, accounting
for the remaining one-third of revenues. Wilton's products are sold under
brands such as Wilton, Copco, EK Success, K&Company, Jolee's and through
licensing agreements. The company holds a leading share in the niche cake
decorating and bakeware categories, as well as in numerous arts and crafts
categories. Although the company does not compete against other large players,
it is our opinion that barriers to market entry are low, characterized by low
capital expenditures requirements, which could lead to ongoing pressure from
private label entrants. We believe the company's narrow product focus leaves
it vulnerable to changes in consumer tastes. In addition, Wilton is exposed to
customer concentration as its top 10 customers accounted for nearly 70% of
2011 net sales. Given the high level of customer concentration, we believe the
loss of any key customer would be detrimental to Wilton's operations.
While we believe that Wilton's products exhibit strong demand, including its
online and in-person classroom educational programs, we view the company's
products as discretionary purchases and subject to changes in consumer tastes
as well as the overall economy's performance. However, sales have grown
steadily during the past several quarters after experiencing further pressure
from the end of 2010 into 2011, and the company's emergence from default
following a restructuring in October 2009. Despite these headwinds, the
company has managed to maintain double-digit EBITDA margins during the past
several quarters. We expect that EBITDA margins could erode in the near term
despite the company's ability to increase its prices to help offset higher
costs for fuel, plastics, and sugar. We believe that the company is
acquisitive and is also seeking to increase its international operations.
Although expanding its product offerings and geographical footprint would
provide Wilton with good growth prospects, the costs associated with these
opportunities could negatively affect margins.
We expect Wilton's adjusted credit measures to decline slightly over 2012 as
the PIK accretion on the holding company subordinated debt and preferred
equity will outpace any debt amortization on the term loan. However, we expect
credit metrics to improve in 2013 as the company uses excess cash flow to
prepay debt. Our base-case scenario assumptions include:
-- Low-single-digit revenue growth from a full-year contribution from
increased shelf space at existing customers, new products, and further entry
into the grocery store channel.
-- Margins to remain near current levels.
-- No acquisitions over the next 12 months.
-- Term loan debt reduction from free operating cash flow