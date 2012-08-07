(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: REO-to-Rental Securitizations: Considering the Risks here Aug 7 - Market interest for proposed REO-to-rental securitizations is indicating that this asset class may have some staying power, though time will tell how the product's unique risks will be addressed, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report. In response to the numerous inquiries received, Fitch is offering insight as to how the agency would consider key risks associated with the securitization of single-family rental properties (SFRs) in its new report. The asset class is in its infancy stage and a securitization framework has yet to be developed. As such, Fitch's approach is still evolving. With the private label RMBS market stalled and the number of foreclosed homes and distressed borrowers at or near record highs, institutional interest is clearly strong for converting single family real estate owned (REO) inventory into rental properties and securitizing the cash-flow streams. 'The SFR product may provide an alternative investment opportunity to non-agency buyers while offering families displaced by foreclosure a comparable alternative' said Senior Director Suzanne Mistretta. Noting the lack of performance data, Fitch expects to place a strong emphasis on reliable data obtained from independent sources for determining rental prices, vacancy rates, supply and demand data and other pricing fundamentals. Even so 'the lack of historical data and ambitious growth strategies by regional operators will make high investment grade ratings on these transactions difficult to attain,' said Mistretta. Fitch views the SFR product as a cross between commercial and residential properties. This is because the rental cash flows and the value of the underlying property may both be needed to support a transaction's debt service. Fitch's analysis of the cash flows will likely resemble that of multifamily properties in CMBS, while property values will be assessed using its RMBS sustainable home price (SHP) model. Prospects for actual securitization could materialize by the end of this year or early-2013. Fitch's analytical approach contemplates four key factors in the context of the operators' articulated strategies for operating the properties and servicing and repaying the securitization debt. 'Expertise and continuity of the manager, durability of cash flow, stability of value and the transaction's liquidity and structure will go a long way toward shaping our opinion,' said Managing Director Dan Chambers. It is important to note that Fitch's new report is not rating criteria for the SFR product. Potential market participants are in the process of developing a securitization framework, gathering data, and contemplating various structures. 'REO-to-Rental Securitizations: Considering the Risks' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' (New York Ratings Team)