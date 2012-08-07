(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 11
basis points (bps) to 207 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread tightened by 1 bp to 661 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 11
bps to 137 bps, the 'A' spread widened by 11 bps to 177 bps, and the 'BBB'
spread widened by 10 bps to 256 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 1 bp to 451 bps,
the 'B' spread remained flat at 695 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 2 bps
to 1,078 bps.
By industry, financial institutions expanded by 8 bps to 293 bps, banks
expanded by 6 bps to 312 bps, and industrials expanded by 10 bps to 297 bps.
Utilities expanded by 12 bps to 216 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 10
bps to 318 bps.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its
one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year
moving average of 692 bps and its five-year moving average of 746 bps. We
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
