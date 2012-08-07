(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Under our criteria, we view Poland's monetary flexibility and its commitment to sustained fiscal deficit reduction as rating strengths.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term foreign currency and 'A/A-1' local currency sovereign credit ratings on Poland.

-- The stable outlook balances our assessment of Poland's relatively strong medium-to-long-term economic growth prospects against its high external financing needs. Rating Action On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term foreign currency and 'A/A-1' long- and short-term local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Poland. The outlook remains stable. The transfer & convertibility assessment is unchanged at 'A+'. Rationale The ratings on Poland are supported by our view of its commitment to continued fiscal consolidation and its monetary flexibility, with its floating exchange rate enabling Poland's resilient economy to adjust to external shocks. The ratings are constrained by our view of Poland's relatively high levels of government debt, comparatively low per capita GDP, and large external financing needs. Poland's broad-based economy avoided a technical economic contraction in 2009, helped by the implementation of a fiscal stimulus package. However, given that general government debt under the national definition has exceeded the first legal threshold of 50% of GDP since 2010, the authorities now have less fiscal flexibility than in the past. This leaves the economy--and public finances--vulnerable to any severe downturn in its major eurozone trading partners. Our baseline expectation is for economic growth to soften in 2012 to 2.3% on a moderation in external and domestic demand. In our opinion, the economy will then steadily strengthen as global markets recover, and so boost internal demand and external trade for Poland. Fiscal policy should become less of a drag on growth once Poland reduces its budget deficit to within 3% of GDP, which we expect will happen in 2013, and once general government debt under the national definition falls below the first legally-mandated threshold. We could revise our forecasts for economic growth upward if the government pushes through with its structural reform agenda, including deregulating the labor market further, and streamlining and reducing business regulation. The general government deficit was 5.1% of GDP in 2011, according to the ESA95 accounting standard, about 0.5 percentage points lower than the government had anticipated. General government debt under Poland's national cash-based accounting methodology was 53.5% of GDP in 2011. This methodology gives a lower figure than under ESA95 (56.3% of GDP). Polish law restricts the government's budgetary freedom when debt under the national definition exceeds certain thresholds, and debt levels breached the first of these (of 50% of GDP) in 2010, which obliged the authorities to introduce fiscal consolidation measures in 2011 to curb the fiscal deficit. The authorities are targeting a general government deficit of 2.9% and 2.2% of GDP in 2012 and 2013, respectively. In 2012, the government intends to meet its deficit target through greater reliance on revenue-side measures, such as a partial reversal of previous cuts in employers' social welfare contributions, a new tax on the mining sector, and increased dividend payments from state-owned enterprises (SOEs). We note that several other measures introduced in previous years will remain, including a temporary expenditure rule limiting growth in discretionary spending and new legally-mandated spending, and a diversion of some funds from the privately managed second pillar of the pension scheme into the state-run pay-as-you-go system. The burden of the adjustment will shift toward budgetary expenditure from 2013, based on a significant decline in public investment, a fall in pension spending due to the abolishment of early retirement schemes (which came into effect in 2009), and the maintenance of the temporary fiscal rule. We expect some fiscal slippage due to our lower projections for economic growth and our opinion that capital expenditure cuts will be less pronounced due to Poland's need to co-finance EU-funded projects. We anticipate general government debt on a ESA95 basis to decline gradually from 2012 but to remain above 50% of GDP in 2015. Even if economic growth falters, putting pressure on public finances and debt levels, we are of the opinion that the government will not change its debt limits as this would erode the credibility of its commitment to fiscal consolidation. The consequent need to reduce debt--particularly in light of an uncertain outlook for the eurozone--should, in our view, improve the chances for continued legislation and enforcement of reforms. Although adjusting pension funding will help the government reduce its headline deficit and debt burden in the medium term, we believe that it will not improve the long-term sustainability of the public finances. However, we note this effect may be counterbalanced by other pension system reforms, such as increasing the retirement age and ending favorable retirement schemes for new employees in uniformed services. We believe the domestic banking system is adequately capitalized, although we note that with a loan-to-deposit ratio of just under 115% the sector remains dependent on parent-bank and other external funding--roughly two-thirds of banking sector assets is owned by foreign institutions. In our view, there is a risk that foreign parent bank difficulties could cause the parents to reduce cross-border exposure to their subsidiaries significantly, thereby reducing credit availability and, in turn, economic growth. However, we note that the financial regulator is encouraging banks to retain profits and is closely monitoring their liquidity. Moreover, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) is prepared to provide liquidity support to the banking system, including offering foreign-exchange swaps, and has also introduced legislation allowing for timely intervention by the bank guarantee fund. Banks' debtors are also exposed to foreign exchange risk as roughly one-third of total loans is denominated in foreign currency, while about 70% of this (predominantly in Swiss francs) is mortgages. Nevertheless, depository corporation claims on the resident nonfinancial sector remain moderate, at around 55% of GDP in 2011, with foreign currency mortgage lending at less than 15% of GDP. The country's net external liability position was 113% of current account receipts (CARs) in 2011. However, because of capital account flows and FDI and other equity funding, external debt net of liquid assets (narrow net external debt) is lower at 54% of GDP. Although financing needs are high, we note that Poland benefits from some important buffers that should help to maintain investor confidence and keep borrowing costs down. These include a flexible exchange rate regime, which helps the NBP pursue an independent monetary policy. They also include the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) with the IMF for an amount equivalent to about $29.5 billion (broadly equivalent to Poland's 2011 current account deficit plus errors on omissions in the balance of payments), while foreign reserves currently exceed short-term external debt. The FCL is in place until end-2012, at which point we expect it to be renewed. Poland has so far not drawn any funds from the FCL, and we do not currently expect it to do so. We project that despite projected high-single-digit growth in narrow net external debt over the period to 2015, e