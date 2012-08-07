CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy stocks
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
Aug 7 Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N: * Moodys assigns baa2 rating to Time Warner cables new 30-year notes * Rpt-moodys assigns baa2 rating to time warner cables new 30-year notes
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Thursday that 99 percent of its controversial Dakota Access Pipeline is complete after receiving all federal authorizations necessary earlier this month.
* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - On Feb 22, 2017, Co, CRG, and Cardinal Health 414 read into record a settlement in interpleader action pending in Ohio