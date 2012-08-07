(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On Aug. 3, 2012, we lowered the long-term rating on the Republic of
Slovenia to 'A' from 'A+', and maintained a negative outlook.
-- We are removing one notch of uplift out of the two notches that we
were factoring into the ratings on Slovenia-based insurers Triglav Insurance
and Triglav Reinsurance to reflect the still "high" likelihood, although
reduced ability, of the Slovenian government to provide extraordinary support
in the event of financial distress.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term ratings on Triglav Insurance
and Triglav Reinsurance to 'A-' from 'A'.
-- The negative outlook reflects the negative outlook on the Republic of
Slovenia and our view of the potential weakening in Triglav's business and
financial risk profiles if the operating, economic, and financial environment
in Slovenia were to deteriorate further.
Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'A-' from 'A'
the long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on
Slovenia-based Triglav Insurance Co. Ltd. and Triglav Re, Reinsurance. Co.
Ltd. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The rating actions follow the lowering of the long-term sovereign credit
rating on the Republic of Slovenia (A/Negative/A-1) on Aug. 3, 2012.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we
consider Triglav Insurance and Triglav Re's roles to be "important" for the
Slovenian government and the link between them to be "very strong."
Following the downgrade of Slovenia, we have removed one notch of uplift out
of the two notches that we were factoring into the ratings on Triglav
Insurance and Triglav Re, the core operating entities of the Triglav Group
(Triglav). This reflects our view of the Slovenian government's reduced
ability to provide extraordinary support to the two rated entities in the
event of financial distress (see "General Criteria: Rating Government-Related
Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," Dec. 9, 2010).
As such, the ratings on both entities are based on Triglav Group's credit
profile, which we assess at 'bbb+', plus one notch of uplift to reflect its
GRE status and the "high" likelihood" of extraordinary support from the
Slovenian government.
Triglav Group's 'bbb+' credit profile derives from its leading position in the
Slovenian insurance market, its strong brand name in the Western Balkans, and
its conservative investment strategy. However, the high development risks in
the Western Balkans (Triglav's main area of growth), and its historically
modest, although in our view improving, underwriting performance, offset these
strengths.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of Slovenia and our view of
the potential weakening in Triglav's business and financial risk profiles if
the operating, economic, and financial environment in Slovenia were to
deteriorate further.
We will lower the ratings on Triglav by one notch if we were to lower the
ratings on the Republic of Slovenia to 'A-' (see "Rating Government-Related
Entities: Methodology And Assumptions"), as, under our criteria, support from
the sovereign would cease at that level.
We could also lower the ratings on Triglav by one notch if our view of Triglav
Insurance and Triglav Re's role for, and link with, the Slovenian government
were to weaken. Finally, we could also lower the ratings on Triglav if its
exposure to country and investment risk and level of capital were to
significantly increase as a result of the increasingly difficult operating and
financial conditions in Slovenia.
We could revise the outlook on Triglav Insurance and Triglav Re to stable if
we revised the outlook on the Republic to Slovenia to stable, and if Triglav's
financial and business profiles proved more resilient to the deteriorating
operating, macroeconomic, and financial environment in Slovenia than we
currently expect in our base-case scenario.
(New York Ratings Team)