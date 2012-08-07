(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlooks on Serta International Holdco LLC (B/Stable/--) and Simmons Bedding Co. (B/Stable/--) are unchanged by Advent International's (not rated) announcement to purchase a majority stake in AOT Bedding Super Holdings (not rated) (the parent of both Serta and Simmons) in a transaction valued at about $3 billion. Existing owners Ares and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan will retain minority stakes after the leveraged buyout. Details of the financing have not yet been announced, but we estimate that leverage will increase well beyond existing levels at each company. Serta and Simmons currently each have less than 5x leverage as measured by adjusted debt to EBITDA. We believe it is likely that the existing debt outstanding will be repaid at both entities following the acquisition given change in control provisions. However, we will continue to evaluate any impact on the ratings as more details emerge, including at which entity or entities the debt will be issued to finance the acquisition. (New York Ratings Team)