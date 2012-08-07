(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed at 'AA-' the following Lakeland, Florida
(the city) capital improvement revenue bonds:
--$79.7 million, series 2010A, 2010B and 2010C.
In addition, Fitch affirms the city's implied unlimited tax general obligation
(ULTGO) rating at 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the city's covenant to budget and appropriate (CB&A)
legally available non-ad valorem revenues.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
COVENANT DEBT NOTCHING: A one-notch distinction in the rating on the revenue
bonds from the implied ULTGO reflects a more limited revenue stream, the
potential for further leveraging of available revenues, and the inability to
compel the city to generate non ad valorem revenue sufficient to pay
bondholders.
SOUND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The city has augmented healthy reserve levels
through consistent operating surpluses. Financial management is strong, as
evinced by conservative budgeting practices and adherence to prudent fiscal
policies. Fitch views with concern strategic out-year drawdowns of reserve
levels, although the city has historically out-performed its budget.
RELIANCE ON UTILITY TRANSFERS: The city's favorable general fund performance is
due in large part to the substantial annual transfers from the city's utility
systems, particularly the electric system. While the annual transfer amount is
defined by formula and has been relatively stable, the level of reliance on
these transfers (around 35% of general fund revenues) could pose some concern in
the future should these monies ultimately be needed for utility operations or
capital thereby limiting the amount available for transfers to the general fund.
BELOW-AVERAGE ECONOMIC PROFILE: Lakeland's unemployment rate remains relatively
high, and its wealth levels are below national averages. Distribution and
service-based industries drive the local economy, which remains depressed due to
the recession.
ABOVE-AVERAGE FIXED COST BURDEN: Fixed debt and retiree costs are somewhat high
relative to annual spending. Other key leverage ratios, such as overall debt to
market value, are moderate and expected to remain so given the city's manageable
capital needs.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
DECLINE IN FINANCIAL CUSHION: A substantial reduction in fund balance levels
could result in overall financial flexibility that is no longer consistent with
the current rating category.
CREDIT PROFILE
FAVORABLE FINANCIAL RESULTS
The city has achieved positive operating results for four out of the past five
fiscal years. Unrestricted fund balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned and
committed fund balance under GASB 54) increased to $25.3 million or a strong
28.3% of spending in fiscal 2011 from $12.5 million or 8.5% of spending in
fiscal 2007. The city ended fiscal 2011 with a $2.7 million (3% of spending)
operating surplus (after transfers).
City management projects fiscal 2012 will end with a draw of $2.4 million,
reducing unrestricted fund balance to approximately 20% of spending. Fitch notes
that the projected draw is less than the $6.7 million budgeted due to a positive
variance for expenditures.
SIGNIFICANT FUND BALANCE DRAWS PLANNED
Fitch views with some concern city management's out-year budgets, which show
reduced fund balance levels over the next three to four years to the city's
informal fund balance floor of 7.5% of spending. Overall, the city currently
plans to use approximately $4 million of reserves in both fiscals 2013 and 2014.
Fitch notes that the city has intended to draw down reserves to this level in
the recent past but has not done so due to conservative budgeting practices.
DEPENDENCE ON UTILITY TRANSFERS
Lakeland's general fund remains dependent on transfers from its utilities. These
transfers represented 35% of general fund revenues in fiscal 2011. Informal
policies dictate annual transfer levels from the city's electric, water/sewer,
and solid waste systems. The city relies most heavily on its electric system
(revenue bonds rated 'AA-'; Stable Outlook by Fitch), which is the third-largest
publicly owned electric utility in Florida. The electric system's financial
profile has improved in recent years due to the expiration of an unfavorable
power-purchasing contract, and as a result, transfers into the general fund have
increased. The general fund's reliance on the electric system's transfer lends
some volatility to the city's revenue base given the potential for the system's
uneven profitability due to adverse market trends.
DISTRIBUTION AND SERVICE-BASED SECTORS DOMINATE
Lakeland lies within Polk County (implied ULTGO rated 'AA'; Stable Outlook) and
benefits from its location on Interstate 4 between Orlando and Tampa. Due partly
to its location, distribution services play a large role in the local economy as
do service-based industries, such as education and healthcare. The city is home
to Publix (a regional supermarket chain) and Lakeland Regional Medical Center,
the fourth largest hospital in the state. These two entities are the city's
first and second largest private employers, respectively, and employ over 12,000
persons in aggregate. Some degree of economic development continues in the city
through Publix's expansion and the planned construction of a $40 million gas
generation facility for Matheson Tri-Gas.
BELOW-AVERAGE ECONOMIC INDICATORS
Economic indicators for the city are below national averages. Though the
unemployment rate has fallen from its peak of 11.3% in 2010, it nonetheless
remains above that of the nation at 9% as of May 2012. Wealth indicators are at
least 10% below national averages.
The city continues to feel the effects of the recent housing collapse. Total
assessed value (TAV) has fallen by over 25% from its peak in fiscal 2008 and an
additional decline of 5% is expected for fiscal 2013. Nevertheless, the city has
raised the millage rate annually over the last several years, which has offset
the revenue declines from falling TAV. Further, the city's tax rate is low for
the region and far below the state's 10-mill statutory cap, providing additional
flexibility to increase the millage rate if necessary.
BROAD REVENUE BASE AVAILABLE FOR CB&A DEBT
The CB&A bonds have no direct lien on any specific revenue stream. Available
non-ad valorem revenues have remained stable over the last several years despite
the recession and grew by almost 4% in fiscal 2011. Overall, revenues available
for debt service are diverse and healthy general fund reserve levels provide
further debt service cushion for these bonds. Risk to over-leveraging is
mitigated by an anti-dilution test that stipulates non-ad valorem revenue cover
debt service on all bonds secured in whole or in part by non-ad valorem revenues
by at least 2.0 times. From a practical standpoint leveraging risk is also
mitigated by the general fund's dependence on non-ad valorem revenue to fund
operations.
HIGH FIXED COST BURDEN
Overall debt levels are moderate at $2,176 per capita and 3% of market value
(MV). Fiscal 2011 debt service totaled $11.2 million or an average 8.4% of debt
service, transportation, public improvement, and general funds spending.
Amortization of outstanding principal is rapid, with over 77% retired in 10
years. The city has no plans to issue additional debt, and its fiscal 2012 -
2016 capital improvement plan represents a manageable $140 million or 2% of MV.
Despite the reasonable level of annual debt service costs, Fitch notes that
total fixed costs - including pension costs - are relatively large at over
one-third of general fund spending and may somewhat limit the city's financial
flexibility. For fiscal 2011, the city